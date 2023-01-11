This weather has really been playing with us. The temperatures and sun gave way to a bit of snow melting and I really thought the white scenery would be gone, but we were just being teased.
Speaking of temperatures, though they may have warmed up a bit, it’s still cold out there and staying warm is a struggle for many people in our community. Check out the winter relief drive below for details how you can help unsheltered people.
On to the week's highlights:
David Ramirez
From 7:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, David Ramirez brings his blend of emotional indie/alt-country songwriting to Yakima as he takes the stage at The Seasons Performance Hall, 101 N. Naches Ave.
His latest EP, “Rules and Regulations (Live),” was released in February.
Tickets cost $20 in advance and $25 at the door. For more details and to purchase, visit theseasonsyakima.com.
Vendors market
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, you can peruse the wares at Apple State Power Sports, 1707 N. First St.
Local artisans and vendors will be on site with goods for sale. There will also be a raffle supporting the Adam Markus Fund, serving HOGs (Harley Owners Groups) families in need. For more information, visit www.applestatepowersports.com.
Breakfast will be served from 10 a.m. to noon.
Sensory class
Learn to use your senses and wine at the Yakima Valley Venters Tasting Room with tasting room attendant Holly Parker at 11 a.m. Saturday.
In the class, students will learn what wine notes mean and how to evaluate flavors, aromas and wine characteristics.
The cost is $65 for non-club members and $50 for wine club members. An aroma kit is included. Interested participants must preregister for the class, as space is limited. Purchase your ticket at https://bit.ly/YH-Ryvcwineclass and check www.yakimavalleyvintners.com for future events.
Cold weather relief drive
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, join the Homeless Network of Yakima County and the Yakima Herald-Republic for a cold weather supply drive for those experiencing homelessness.
Needed items include coats, gloves and hand/foot warmers and can be dropped off at Wray's Marketfresh IGA at Chalet Place, 5606 Summitview Ave. They also can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Yakima Central Library, 102 N. Third St. downtown.
Collected items will be distributed to those without shelter by local outreach workers. Go to www.HomelessNetworkYC.org to learn more.
