The last weekend of February is upon us, and it is not going to disappoint.
There's no room for the winter blues in the Yakima Valley this weekend, with plenty of activities happening. Outdoor enthusiasts, movie buffs and live music fans might find it difficult to stay home after reading the selection of activities below.
Central Washington Yakima Sportsmen Show
The Yakima Valley SunDome, 1301 S. Fair Ave., is the place to be all weekend. The 32nd annual Central Washington Yakima Sportsmen Show takes place this Friday-Sunday, Feb. 24-26, 2023.
The hours are noon-7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.
General admission is $12 for adults, $7 children 6-12 years old and children under 6 years are free. Pay once and admission is good for all three days. On Friday, seniors 60 and older can pay a special admission of $7 and on Sunday, children 6-12 get $2 off admission. Military personnel can show their ID and get $2 off admission. Parking is $4 per vehicle, per day.
Visit jlmproductionsllc.com for a complete list of exhibitors and the full schedules of fly-tying theater, casting pool and seminars. There will be a horn and antler competition as well as a Northwest big game display.
Brad's World Reptiles will be open Friday-Sunday, providing education about the conservation, the natural world and exotic animals. The marketplace tables are new this year, for buying, selling and trading with other outdoor enthusiasts. There’s a “just for kids” area, complete with trout fishing, an target air rifle range and more.
Detroit Cobras Memorial Tour
The Detroit Cobras Memorial Tour (for Rachel Nagy) featuring Marcus Durant on vocals comes to The Seasons Performance Hall, 101 N. Naches Ave., at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Yakima band Pastel Motel will open the show.
The band is described as an American garage rock band from Detroit. The show, originally slated for Punks Bar, was canceled in 2022 after founding member Rachel Nagy died. When approached with the opportunity to promote the memorial tour, Punks Bar owner, Damon Wood, felt their venue wouldn’t do the show justice. He made arrangements with Seasons Executive Director Megan Nobbs to move the show to The Seasons.
General admission tickets are $20 and can be purchased at www.theseasonsyakima.com.
Under the Valley Film Festival
The first annual Under the Valley Film Festival takes place Saturday. The all-day event will take place at The Seasons Performance Hall, 101 N. Naches Ave., from noon-9 p.m.
Tickets cost $25 in advance at www.theseasonsyakima.com and will cost $35 on the day of the festival.
Under the Valley Film Festival, created by Chris Nobbs and co-directed by Tim Kilgren and Michael Jamal Mitchell, will feature documentaries, new experience media, short films and feature films, created by independent filmmakers.
Trina Griffin will be the keynote speaker, addressing overcoming challenges and obstacles in the film industry as a BIPOC woman. She will also speak about her dream to teach low income and BIPOC children in the community.
Cash and non-cash prizes will be awarded to best documentary, best short film, best feature film, best new experience, audience choice, best music video, best short and feature director, best leading actor and actress, best cinematography and best score.
El Caballo de Sunnyside
There’s plenty of live music on Saturday night in Sunnyside, starting at 9 p.m.
El Caballo de Sunnyside, 1400 Yakima Valley Highway, hosts Miguel Y Miguel, Buknas de Culiacán, Chikos de la Banda, 4TA Generación de Tierra Caliente and DJ Campos.
YSO Pops 'West Side Story Retold'
Join the Yakima Symphony Orchestra, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, at The Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St., as it performs highlights from “West Side Story,” the musical based off “Romeo and Juliet.” The evening will feature classical music from Tchaikovsky to the world of film.
Jungle Brothers
Hip-hop trio Jungle Brothers will perform from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Bearded Monkey Music, 1802 W. Nob Hill Blvd.
Local acts Craft of Distraction, M-Status and Danny Rincon are also on the bill.
The show is all ages but uncensored. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/YH-Rjunglebros.
The Jungle Brothers are founding members of “The Native Tongues,” which also includes A Tribe Called Red, De La Soul and Queen Latifah among others.
