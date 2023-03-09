It’s almost springtime.
That means gearing up for spring cleaning and preparing for home and garden improvements.
The Yakima Valley College Art Department is cleaning out its shelves and you can reap the benefits. The big home and garden show is this weekend. And if you have an old prom dress in your closet, we know just the place to take it.
There’s plenty to do this weekend, but let Explore help you with some suggestions. Some of the suggestions can also help others.
Home & Garden Show
The 2023 Central Washington Home & Garden Show’s theme is “Design Delights: A Journey of Intention and Meaning.” It takes place this weekend at the Yakima Valley SunDome, 1301 S. Fair Ave.
Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2023, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday,
Attendees can explore exhibitor displays, cooking demonstrations, crafting booths and more. Check out products, features and services to transform your home and garden.
Admission costs $12 for general admission, $10 for seniors, and it’s free for ages 12 and younger. Parking is free.
For tickets and more information, visit cwhba.org.
Semi-annual clay sale at YVC
Functional and sculptural work is for sale from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, benefiting Yakima Valley College’s Art Department.
The semi-annual clay sale will be in the lobby of the Palmer Martin Hall, Building 20, on the corner of Nob Hill Boulevard and 16th Avenue.
The clay sale will feature bowls, mugs, pitchers, planters and more created by YVC students and faculty over the past few quarters.
Many pieces will be priced below $10 and make great gifts. Payments accepted include cash, check and credit/debit card.
Parking is free in the visitor parking area, Lot C, off 16th Avenue, or in the student parking area, Lot K, off South 15th and Prasch avenues.
For more information, call 509-574-4844 or email rdorn@yvcc.edu.
Project Prom 2023
Between now and March 24, join the Valley Mall and Macy’s for Project Prom and donate new or gently used formalwear for students in need.
Items sought include any size or color of formal dresses (prom, bridesmaid, cocktail, etc.), suits, trousers, suspenders, ties and bow ties, vests, dress shirts, shoes (high heels, dressy sandals, oxfords, brogues, loafers, etc.), accessories and jewelry (pashminas, wraps, earrings, necklaces, bracelets, hair pins/clips, etc.) and handbags (clutches, wristlets, etc.).
If you’d like to donate but don’t have any of the above items, stop by “Dress of Dreams” at the concierge services in the mall and select a tag, purchase the item listed and return it to the management office or concierge services.
Also, visit the Valley Mall in the center court from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday for the Macy’s prom fashion show and expo.
The event will showcase the latest prom fashion, makeup techniques and accessories. There will be a selfie station.
Comedy night
Get your funny bone tickled Saturday night at PJ’s Music Box, 13 S. First St., where comedian Andrew Rivers will headline a stand-up comedy show from 8 to 9:30 p.m.
Rivers has toured across North America and Europe with Steve Hofstetter and has opened regularly for Christopher Titus.
Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/YH-Rpjscomedy.
Spaghetti dinner in Wapato
Enjoy a Sunday lunch or dinner while supporting Noah’s Ark, a low-barrier shelter for unhoused people in Wapato.
From 1-5 p.m. Sunday at the Filipino-American Community Hall, 211 W. Second St. in Wapato, the Columbus Council No. 1699 and Generating Hope are sponsoring a spaghetti dinner and silent auction.
Meals cost $10 per person and $40 for a family. Ages 6 and younger eat free.
