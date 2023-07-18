The annual West Valley Fair in Wiley City has reached a big milestone.
This is the 70th annual 4-H and FFA fair and livestock show, and this year’s theme is “Buckets of Fun.” The fair takes place Thursday through Saturday, July 20-22, at the West Valley Fair Grounds, 3120 S. Wiley Road.
“There is definitely something for everyone at this year’s fair. From the larger livestock to the small critters, to the all the fabulous Blue Barn Family and Consumer Sciences projects,” President Greg Boisselle said on the fair's website.
Not just a livestock show, the West Valley Fair showcases learning experiences in home economics, still life and agriculture and family and consumer science projects. Contest categories include sewing, quilts, crafts, scrapbooking and photography.
There is also a dessert contest, open to the public, with prizes. Entries must be in before 2 p.m. Thursday at the Blue Barn, and covered in clear plastic wrap. Desserts will be auctioned off after the winner is announced with proceeds supporting the fair.
Saturday morning begins with a pancake breakfast, hosted by the Kiwanis Club of West Valley. From 7-9 a.m., visitors can purchase a plate of pancakes, scrambled eggs, ham, coffee and juice for $8. Kids under 5 eat for free. There is a family-of-four deal for $30.
Here's the schedule:
Thursday
10 a.m.: Poultry show
11 a.m.: Swine, sheep and goat market classes begin
1 p.m: Dairy showing begins
3 p.m.: Selection of Grand Champion market animals
7 p.m.: Introduction of fair board and royalty, dress review, pie queen and king and pie and dessert auction at Blue Barn
Friday
8 a.m.: Cats and critters for display
8:30 a.m.: Goat fitting and showing demonstration
9 a.m.: Rabbit show
10 a.m.: Beef fitting and showing begins
3 p.m.: Large animal round robin
6 p.m.: Awards ceremony
7 p.m.: Exhibitor fun night
Saturday
7 a.m.: Pancake feed presented by West Valley Kiwanis
9 a.m.: Parade
10 a.m.: Fun and games for all ages at the fairgrounds
11 a.m.: Silent auction begins
Noon: Livestock sale starts
