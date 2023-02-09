Awww! It's the weekend before cupid’s arrow shoots me in the butt, sending me into a tailspin of hearts and chocolate.
Or maybe it’ll send you in tizzy to find the right gift or date night for your special someone. Or maybe you’re just giddy to take yourself out this weekend!
Either way, Weekender Picks has gathered up some fun picks for this weekend, whether you need a gift or a date idea or some much needed you time.
Cupid’s Last Call Vendor Market
Travel down to the Granger Lions Club, 109 E. A St., on Friday, Feb. 10, to find the perfect gift for your Valentine or yourself. There will be plenty of browsing and shopping to do from 1-7 p.m.
Vendors will have jewelry, custom gifts, clothing, candy, baked goods, candles and more for sale. New to the list of vendors this year is Elianna’s Photography, which will have photo sessions available for purchase.
Banda Los Recoditos
Head out for some live music and dancing at 7 p.m. Saturday at El Diamante Event Center, 5 E. Ranchrite Road.
Banda Los Recoditos plays traditional-sounding Mexico music, with horns, tuba and rich harmony vocals. They have been nominated for two Latin Grammys. Also on the bill is Banda Machos, Alta Autoridad and Dareyes De La Sierra.
Tickets cost $60 at https://bit.ly/YH-Rlosrecoditos. The show is all ages and free for ages 10 and younger.
Chris Loid and Green Light Polly
Gather up your friends Saturday at 8 p.m. for country music, food, drink and dancing at Wenas Creek, 115 E. Naches Ave. in Selah.
Chris Loid is an independent artist and songwriter, playing a variety of country music, Southern rock, Americana and country and blues. Loid will be joined Saturday night by the Green Light Polly band.
Bachata Nights
509 Dancers con Sabor presents Bachata Nights from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday at Purrr, 308 E. Yakima Ave.
The cover is $8 for a night of dancing to bachata, salsa, cumbia, merengue, kizomba and more.
'What is Love?'
The Yakima Improv Society is hosting “What is Love?” from 6-7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Glenwood Square Theater, 5110 W. Tieton Drive.
The Yakima Improv Society will perform an improvised show based off audience suggestions. The first half of the show will consist of short-form games and the second half will be an improvised play.
The improv shows are recommended for ages 16 and older and there is a $5 general admission fee at the door. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.