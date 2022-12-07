Winter has made its arrival known, blasting us with cold temperatures and a measurable amount of snow that didn’t melt away the same day it fell.
With winter upon us, please be careful on your travels around the Yakima Valley and beyond. Be prepared as road conditions can change rapidly. We at Explore want our readers to be safe while enjoying events this month and year-round.
This weekend has plenty to offer, including opportunities to give back to the community; check out below how. And although one event is next Tuesday, maybe I’m just trying to extend the weekend for us!
Trivia night at teaching winery
Put your wits to the test against others playing team trivia.
Join other trivia lovers from 6:15 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Yakima Valley Vintners, Grandview Winery and Tasting Room, 110 Grandridge Road in Grandview.
Preregistration starts at 6:15 p.m. and trivia starts at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $5 per player. Teams of two to six are welcome to compete for prizes.
The event is for ages 21 and older. Wine by the glass and bottle will be available, as will appetizers.
Proceeds from fees will go to the YVC Agribusiness and Wine Club.
Contra dance
Join the Apple Country Contra Dancers from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at the Broadway Grange, 909 W. Washington Ave., for dancing and live music. The event is free for members and a $10 donation is suggested for nonmembers.
Contra dancing is lively, simple and fun for all ages. The dances are performed to live music, in lines and with a partner. No experience is necessary, all dances are taught and a caller instructs dancers on moves. Singles, couples and families are welcome to join.
The Electrodes will provide the music.
Saturday’s dance is also their annual holiday Toys for Tots and Coats for Kids benefit. New and unwrapped toys and/or new or lightly used coats and donations will be accepted.
Winter concert series
The Yakima Valley Community Band will perform at 2 p.m. Saturday at the 4th Street Theater, 14 S. Fourth St.
The performance is open to all ages and will feature traditional holiday favorites along with holiday-inspired music. Tickets are not required for the free show, but donations are accepted.
The Yakima Valley Community Band is a nonprofit organization that plays free concerts throughout the Yakima Valley at different celebrations and a summer series, “Concerts in the Parks.” The band is comprised of musicians from junior high school to retirees.
Comedy night
Hop Capital Brewing, 2920 River Road No. 6, is hosting national touring comedian Gabriel Rutledge from 8-10 p.m. Saturday.
Rutledge lives in Olympia and has won the Seattle International Comedy Competition and the Laughing Skull Comedy Festival in Atlanta. He’s also been featured on Comedy Central’s Live at Gotham, Laughs on FOX and more.
Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/YH-Rrutledgehop.
Donation drive drag show
Local drag family Gaymer and Allie is partnering with Rod’s House for their show on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
The show at Game and Grog, 118 S. First St., starts at 7 p.m. and is for ages 21 and older.
Attendees are asked to bring donations to benefit Rod’s House, a nonprofit organization offering resources for youth and young adults dealing with homelessness and housing instability.
Donations being sought include coats, blankets, socks and other items to help during cold winter weather as well as personal hygiene products like hairbrushes, full-size bottles of shampoo and conditioner, deodorant, mouthwash and feminine care. Gently used items are acceptable but items like hand warmers and personal hygiene products must be new.
Items are being accepted now at Game and Grog. There will also be a jar for monetary donations at the show.
Maggie Treichler with Rod’s House will be at the drag show for any questions about the organization, donations and volunteer opportunities.
