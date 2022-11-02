Halloween and October are in the rearview mirror, and the holiday season is full-steam ahead.
‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’
The Yakima Valley College Drama Department is presenting “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” on Thursday through Saturday and Nov. 10-12 for their fall production.
Each performance will be at 7:30 p.m. in Kendall Hall Auditorium on YVC’s Yakima campus at South 16th Avenue and Nob Hill Boulevard.
“Putnam County Spelling Bee” is a Tony Award-winning musical-comedy. Tickets cost $15 for YVC students and employees and $20 for general admission, and can be purchased at yvc.booktix.com. For more information, call 509-574-4881.
The musical is about a group of six mid-pubescents competing in a spelling championship, while sharing stories from their home lives.
Thanksgiving Kids’ Activities
Spend First Friday at a family-friendly event at Mama Corie’s Kitchen, 114 Staff Sgt. Pendleton Way.
From 5-7 p.m., children will have three arts and crafts activities to choose from, all Thanksgiving-themed. Participants can create one or as many as they’d like.
Fall Market
Vendors, live music, beer and more can be found at Single Hill Brewing Co., 102 N. Naches Ave., starting at noon Saturday.
The downtown brewery will host 15-plus vendors to celebrate the change of seasons. Local artists, makers, bakers and more will be on site with goods to sell.
Nick Delffs, a Pacific Northwest singer/songwriter, will be playing during the afternoon, and Tandem Unicycle will be serving food all day on the patio.
Bachata Nights
Join 509 Dancers con Sabor and others from 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday at Purrr, 306 E. Yakima Ave., for dancing and more.
The 21-and-older event has an $8 cover charge. The theme is flannel and jeans.
Get your blood pumping with an evening of dancing bachata, salsa, cumbia, merengue, kizomba and more. Need a lesson? From 9:30-10:30 p.m., professional instructor Jim Renn with Spokane Salsa will offer an introductory salsa lesson.
Purrr will have drink specials throughout the night.
Harvest Market
It’s fall in the Yakima Valley, and Public House of Yakima East is ready to celebrate.
Stop by from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 171 Iron Horse Court for the free, family-friendly event. Enjoy apple cider mimosas and fresh mini-doughnuts while shopping. Food trucks will also be available.
Alma De Oro, Wild Wickzology, Hoppy Crowd, Olde Farmhouse Cookie Co., Valley Made Moxee, Big Bee Yarn Co., Selberg’s Sweets, Savage Mustard, Leather and Wood and Watered Down Art are just some of the more than 15 vendors and small businesses that will be available on site for holiday shopping.
Yakima musician Amanda Simmons is scheduled to perform from noon-2 p.m.
