It’s Thanksgiving week, and whether you celebrate or not, there’s much to be thankful for in the Yakima Valley.
If you have the time and energy or need someone to roll you out the door after a hefty holiday meal, there’s also plenty to do this weekend.
Shopping for holiday gifts? Consider browsing some of the small businesses in the Yakima Valley for Small Business Saturday, a day to celebrate the businesses owned by community members.
The Downtown Association of Yakima has even put together a list to help you get started: https://bit.ly/YH-Rsmallbusinessday.
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever The Musical
The Warehouse Theatre Company presents “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever The Musical” Friday and Saturday, Nov. 25-26, at the East Valley High School auditorium, 1900 Beaudry Road, Yakima. Showtime is at 7 p.m. both days and a matinee at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The musical is produced in partnership with East Valley High School.
Tickets cost $22 for adults and $20 for students and seniors. The box office number is 509-966-0951, or visit www.warehousetheatrecompany.org.
The musical is based on the bestselling book and play “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” by Barbara Robinson. Warehouse Theatre Company’s production is directed by Grace Schefter; music direction is by Cathy Kloster. Pat Seely is producer.
Grupo Firme
Tijuana band Grupo Firme brings their “Stadiums and Arenas” tour to the Yakima Valley SunDome, 1301 S. Fair Ave., at 8 p.m. Saturday.
The regional Mexican band is a Latin Grammy-award winning septet. The 2022 tour features folclórico dancers, Banda, Norteño and mariachi tracks.
Tickets start at $52.50; children 2 and younger are admitted free. Visit www.statefairpark.org for tickets and more information or visit the State Fair Park box office at 1301 S. Fair Ave. Hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, or call 509-248-7160 ext. 110.
Shop small popup
Le Mercantile, 218 W. Yakima Ave., is hosting a pop-up shop from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
The downtown Yakima shop features a café, plants and vintage and new items.
Saturday’s pop-up shop is indoors and will feature local vendors selling holiday gifts, stocking stuffers and décor.
Le Mercantile will also have coffee specials.
Silent Santa
Families with children who have sensory sensitivities are invited to the Valley Mall from 8-10 a.m. Sunday
Lights will be dimmed and music will be off to help curb stress triggers for kids with autism and other special sensitivities so they can visit Santa.
Visit https://bit.ly/YH-Rsilentsanta for more information and to book a reservation for a photo with Santa.
Vintage toy display
Visit the Sunnyside Museum and Historical Association, 704 S. Fourth St., from 1-5 p.m. Sunday and admire the vintage toy display.
Admission to the museum is free; donations are accepted. For more information, email ssmuseum98944@gmail.com or call 509-837-6010.
