This weekend has a lot to choose from and plenty of chances to enjoy fresh air and almost summer-like temperatures.
Treat yourself to a carnival ride in Selah after donating to the diaper blitz at Single Hill Brewing Co. Get thrifty at State Fair Park. Maybe you’ll find a bicycle at the huge yard sale to use in the Your Canyon for a Day Ride on Sunday.
Here’s a rundown:
Selah Community Days
Celebrate Selah Community Days from Thursday through Sunday, May 19-22, at Carlon Park, 300 E. Goodlander Road. The event features a carnival all four days and different events each day.
Carnival wrist bands cost $40 and include unlimited rides and two games.
There will be a community dinner on Thursday from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Selah Civic Center, 216 S. First St. Help yourself to some Young Life barbecued beef sandwiches ($13) and hot dogs ($9).
Friday includes the Selah royalty pageant at 5:30 p.m. on the main stage. Contestants will be running for Miss Selah, Jr. Miss, Little and Mini. The show-and-shine car show at Carlon Park from 6-8 p.m. will cost $15 for each vehicle entry. Awards will be given for the best truck, import, rat rod, classic, people’s choice, muscle machine and motorcycle.
Want some spuds? The 25th annual potato feed is from 5-8 p.m. Friday at the Selah Civic Center.
Saturday starts with a pancake feed from 7 to 9:45 a.m. at the Stone Church, 703 N. Park Centre. The Selah grand parade starts at 10 a.m. at Fifth Avenue and Jim Clements Way and heads north toward North Centre Park. Various entertainment acts will take the main stage at Carlon Park, ending with a fireworks show at 9:45 p.m.
Selah Community Days concludes Sunday with a community church service from 10-11 a.m. at Carlon Park, plus more entertainment.
For a list of full events and information, visit www.selahdays.com.
Junior League of Yakima Diaper Blitz
The Junior League of Yakima new members project is hosting a diaper blitz at Single Hill Brewing Co., 102 N. Naches Ave., from 1-4 p.m. Saturday.
Diapers, wipes and ointment are being accepted to help fill the community bin at Simply Kids, a local children’s store, and local food banks.
Donation boxes also are located at Align Pilates, 107 S. First St.; Stein’s Ace Hardware, 7200 W. Nob Hill Blvd.; HomeStreet Bank, 424 E. Yakima Ave.; Punks Bar, 31 N. First Ave.; Johnson Orchards, 4906 Summitview Ave.; Yakima Ship Shop, 4001 Summitview Ave.; barre3, 4001 Summitview Ave.; Public House of Yakima West, 5703 Tieton Drive; Inklings Bookshop, 5629 Summitview Ave.; Hop Capital Brewing, 2920 River Road, No. 6; Oakridge Montessori School, 6403 Summitview Ave.; and Bale Breaker Brewing Co., 1801 Birchfield Road.
Huge Yard Sale at State Fair Park
Clear out your closets and garages and bring the items to State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave., for a giant yard sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The parking lot will be filled with small and commercial vendors for thrifty shoppers.
Admission is $3 per person or two for $5. Ages 14 and younger are admitted free.
For more information and purchasing booth space, visit https://bit.ly/YH-Rhugeyardsale.
Your Canyon for a Day Ride 2022
The Canyon Road through the Yakima River Canyon will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday for bicyclists, as Crime Stoppers Yakima County hosts the family-friendly event.
The Canyon Road route is 35 miles round trip and follows the Yakima River.
Registration is available at the north and south ends of the canyon. Riders can register the day of the ride; it’s $60 per person or $100 per family (two adults and up to two children younger than age 18 living in same household).
Riders must pay with cash or check because there is limited Wi-Fi access in the canyon.
Light snacks and water will be available, as well as bicycle maintenance. Event T-shirts and concessions will be available for sale at the Roza site.
Email strommes@msn.com with questions.
