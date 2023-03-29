Spring has sprung!
The weather is (sort of) warming up, and so are local activities. And as we move closer to April, more events will be held outdoors.
Although only one event in this week’s Weekender Picks is outdoors, you can start the season by learning something new about our agricultural history. Or learn a new game like cribbage.
And don’t be fooled: This list of events is no prank!
Agriculture Museum
Saturday is opening day at the Central Washington Agricultural Museum, and Fullbright Park, 4508 Main St. in Union Gap, is the place to be.
From noon to 4 p.m., visitors can enjoy free admission and self-guided walking tours. Comfortable walking shoes are encouraged, as there are plenty of acres to explore. The drive-thru tour route will be closed for the safety of families.
There will be free horse-drawn wagon rides from 1-3 p.m. Enjoy blacksmith demonstrations, kiddie train rides, antique apple packing line demonstrations, a Lindeman tractor exhibit and more.
All the museum exhibits will be open for tours. You can learn about the Olde Yakima Letterpress, pioneer life, agriculture history, tractors, tools, railroad displays and more.
Visit www.centralwaagmuseum.org for a schedule of events.
April Pools Day
Pools around Washington state are hosting free April Pools Day events for families and community members.
Yakima Valley residents can visit Lions Pool, 509 W. Pine St., from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday.
From 1-2 p.m., you can learn about water safety training, elementary rescues, life jacket use, boating safety and hypothermia awareness.
Enjoy a free swim from 2-3 p.m., and end the day by trying your luck at winning raffle items including free life jackets, free swim lessons and other prizes.
Monthly trivia
It’s that time of the month again. Time to test your wits against others from 7-9 p.m. Saturday at Game and Grog, 118 S. First St.
Teams of up to six will compete against others playing trivia. It’s $5 per person to play, and the top three teams will win a discount on their tab: First place, 25% off; second place, 15% off; and third place, 10% off.
The last round of competition is a battle royale, each player on their own, vying for the entry fee jackpot.
Stick around for the game Rock Band for the remainder of the night.
Books and beer
Yakima Valley local Kyle Rasmussen has released “Travel Tips: A 20 Something’s Comprehensive Guide to Traveling in the Modern World,” his first published book.
Rasmussen will be at Public House of Yakima East, 171 Iron Horse Court, from 1-3 p.m. Sunday. He grew up traveling the western U.S. with his family and went on his first international trip after graduating from high school. Since then, Rasmussen has traveled to 30 countries and has visited all 50 states.
Attendees that purchase Rasmussen’s book at the event can receive 50% off one pint of their choice.
Cribbage with Dana
End your weekend with a game of cribbage. Or more.
Cribbage with Dana begins with lessons and coaching from 2-3 p.m. Sunday at Varietal Beer Co., 416 E. Edison Ave. in Sunnyside.
Tournament play is from 3-5 p.m. Players will receive $1 off beers or ciders during the event. The top two players will win prizes.
