Hello, 2023!
Party favors have been cleaned up, resolutions may or may not be broken and Explore is hitting the ground running with more events for Yakima Herald-Republic readers.
Weekender picks does its best to find fun events, and readers can help by checking out www.yakimaherald.com/calendar. There, users can submit events as well as look for others to attend.
Cribbage night
It’s the first Thursday of the month, January 5, 2022, and that means cribbage night at Public House of Yakima West, 5703 Tieton Drive.
From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., join other players outside in the heated tent. It’s free to play and any level of experience is welcome. If you need a cribbage lesson, free lessons are available from 6 to 6:30 p.m.
Public House of Yakima will have a limited number of cribbage boards available and asks players to bring their own.
The patio bar will be open starting at 5 p.m. and will feature $5 beer specials while it’s open.
First Friday in Downtown Yakima
It’s that time again. It’s First Friday, and several downtown businesses, organizations and other downtown spaces are offering specials to highlight art, culture, dining and shopping in downtown Yakima.
Visit downtownyakima.com to see offers for the following businesses:
• SEWN, 25 N. Front St.
• Stems, 399 E. Yakima Ave., Suite 180
• Three Sisters Metaphysical Arts, 106 S. Second St.
• Coffee Cravings, 118 W. Yakima Ave.
• Arcadian Healing Arts, 6 S. Second St.
• AntoLin Cellars, 14 N. Front St.
• Mama Corie's Kitchen, 114 Staff Sgt. Pendleton Way.
• E.Z. Tiger, 222 E. Chestnut Ave.
• The Alignment Company, 12 S. Second St.
• Schabs Bier Den, 22 N. Second St.
• Whimsical Details, 30 N. Second St.
• Le Mercantile, 218 W. Yakima Ave.
• The Little Soapmaker, 302 W. Yakima Ave.
STEM Day
Yakima Valley College is partnering with the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
The event will take place in Hopf Union Building 9 at South 16th Avenue and West Nob Hill Boulevard.
The free event is for ages 4-11 and will feature hands-on activities, presentations and workshops.
STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
If your group of 10 or more is planning to attend, contact STEM navigator Vanessa Tucker for reservation times at vtucker@yvcc.edu or call 509-574-4892.
Genevieve
Get your blood pumping with live music Saturday night at Whistlin' Jack's Lodge and Outpost, 20800 State Route 410, Naches.
From 8-11:30 p.m., Yakima band Genevieve will perform high-energy country music combined with some classic rock in the Fireside Lounge.
S’mores, dogs & spiced wine
Stay warm by the bonfire from noon-5 p.m. Sunday at Wilridge Vineyard, 250 Ehler Road.
The winery and distillery will have s’mores and hot dog kits for sale for roasting. It will be serving a hot spiced red wine and hot mulled muscat, and there will be hot chocolate available for children.
Anyone interested in winter activities is encouraged to bring sleds, cross country skis, snowshoes and others outdoor sports gear, if the conditions allow for it.
Bring your blankets or utilize the heaters on the porch. Leashed dogs are welcome outdoors.
