Weekender picks implies several events to choose from. But this week, it’s all about the return of Yakima Taco Fest to Sarg Hubbard Park on Saturday, April 30, 2022!
Technically it’s one event, but there’s a lot going on at the Central Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s yearly festival.
“Something as simple as a taco can bring us closer together. That’s something we understand here in the Yakima Valley,” said David Oseguera.
Tickets start at $15 for the 21-and-older event.
That $15 ticket includes general admission at 1 p.m. and a souvenir cup. VIP early bird tickets cost $45 and include admittance at 11 a.m., a souvenir cup, four tacos and two drinks.
The Yakima Taco Fest was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic and in 2021 because of rising COVID-19 cases and wildfire smoke concerns.
Yakima Taco Fest will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. This year’s event will include 20-plus food and drink vendors, Loteria (a game similar to bingo), games and voting for favorite tacos and craft beverages.
VIP ticket holders will have early entry and will be treated to a mariachi band from 10 a.m. to noon.
Once the gates are open for all ticket holders, a rotating set of DJs will be playing music for everyone to enjoy. But be careful holding that plate of tacos or crafted specialty beverage while trying to dance!
Tacos aren’t the only items on the menu. Churros, mini-donuts, fruit cups, aguas frescas, elotes, ceviche and more will also be for sale.
Specialty craft beverages from local breweries, wineries, distilleries, a cidery and a coffeehouse will be available for purchase.
As you wander the grounds, be on the lookout for photo booth spots to snap a selfie. There will also be cornhole games around the park.
Proceeds from the event benefit the Central Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to support small Hispanic-owned businesses.
