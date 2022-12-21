The holiday weekend is approaching fast. Family is on their way into town, if they aren’t here already, or you’re on your way out.
There aren't many events and activities to pick through this weekend, but Explore has a few things to share.
Holiday displays
Did you see the Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, print and eEdition of Explore?
All month we gathered submitted pictures and addresses from our readers of their outdoor holiday light displays. Sunday, we shared some of the pictures. If you missed it, no need to fret.
Check out our online gallery, complete with addresses. Use it to get out of the house and admire the hard work of Yakima Valley residents doing their best to spread holiday cheer.
Ugly Christmas sweater party
'Tis the season to break out the sweaters made of hot, itchy fabric, complete with questionable festive designs. It’s time to party!
Ugly Christmas sweaters have become their own clothing category. And whether you buy off the rack or create your own, you can show yours off from 6-9 p.m. Friday at Schab’s Bier Den, 22 S. Second St. in Yakima.
There will chances to win prizes for those who show up in their ugly Christmas sweaters.
Winter wonderland
It’s easy to overindulge on good eats and decadent treats during the holiday season.
If you need some fresh air or to make room for another slice of pie (or a break from loud, family conversations or seeing “A Christmas Story” start a fourth time on TV), visit the Yakima Area Arboretum.
Located at 1401 Arboretum Drive, the arboretum is open seven days a week from dawn to dusk. It’s free to visit but donations are accepted at the Jewett Interpretive Center, open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays.
The arboretum offers a nature walk through featured landscapes and exhibits, ideal to get your blood pumping.
Visit www.ahtrees.org for a detailed map of the arboretum.
Oak Creek elk feeding station
The Oak Creek elk feeding station is just outside of Naches at 16601 Highway 12.
It's run by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The station feeds elk daily at 1:30 p.m.
It's open to the public; vehicles must have a Discovery Pass.
