Memorial Day weekend is traditionally recognized as the beginning of summer. Here are a few events to enjoy on the last weekend in May:
Legends powwow
Legends Casino Hotel is hosting a powwow Friday through Sunday, May 27-29. Alongside the dancing and drumming, 45 vendors will be hand selling food, drinks and merchandise.
Masters of ceremony are Jerry Meninick and Carlos Calica. Host drums are Young Bear and Southern Express.
The grand entry is at 7 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. Sunday.
Visit https://bit.ly/YH-Rpowwow for more information, including dance categories and prize amounts.
Monster Truckz Mayhem Tour
Monster trucks will take center stage at the Coca-Cola Grandstand at State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave., Friday through Monday, May 27-30.
The event will have a 7 p.m. show Friday and Saturday, with a 2 p.m. show Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
The Mayhem Tour showcases monster trucks destroying cars, jumps, nitro motocross team soaring 80 feet in the air, a man fired from a monster truck cannon and extreme rock crawlers doing tricks on four wheels.
All ticket holders are welcome to the pit party two hours prior to the shows. Drivers will be available for meet-and-greets and fans can see the trucks up close. There will be monster truck rides, bounce houses, face painting and Monster Truckz souvenirs and concessions.
Adult tickets cost $32 and come with one free child’s ticket for 3— to 13-year-olds. Student tickets with school ID cost $20, and kids 2 and younger are free.
For tickets and information, visit https://tickets.monstertruckz.com/.
Last Friday at Yakima Tasting Room
Last Friday at the Yakima Tasting Room is from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, May 27, at the Yakima Tasting Room, 1606 W. Nob Hill Blvd. The last Friday of every month features live music and special food offerings.
The Yakima Valley Vintners is made up of Yakima Valley College students in the Vineyard and Winery Technology Program. They produce 400 to 700 cases of wine per year.
Rainbow Prom
Yakima Pride will host its annual Rainbow Prom from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at the Yakima Valley Museum, 2105 Tieton Drive.
Rainbow Prom is for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer students. It welcomes LGBTQ+ youths ages 14 to 20. There is no reentry, and the event will be chaperoned.
The theme for this year’s prom is punk rock; attendees are encouraged to dress accordingly.
Beverages and snacks will be provided. There will also be drag performances. Details for 2022 Rainbow Prom royalty are still to be announced.
Pre-sale tickets cost $5 plus fees and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/YH-Rrainbowprom. Tickets at the door cost $10. Students must bring their school ID or Washington state ID.
All ticket proceeds support Yakima Pride’s annual programs and events.
If you want to attend the event but are unable to pay for a ticket, email tickets@yakimapride.org.
Strawberry Jamboree
It’s strawberry season, and you can pick the berries in the field from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Monday (if fruit remains) at Bill’s Berry Farm, 3674 N. County Line Road, Grandview.
There is no admission fee, but visitors can purchase lunch, drinks and ice cream. There are two farm playgrounds for ages 2-12, and an animal farm and a barnyard train ride for $3.
Kids can bob for doughnuts at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, and there will be a doughnut eating contest for kids.
The farm store at Bill’s Berry Farm has an ice cream counter featuring 16 flavors. Shoppers can also find handmade take-and-bake pies, frozen berries, souvenirs, toys, local gourmet food products, cookies and gifts.
