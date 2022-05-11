Is it time to break out sunscreen and shorts? I don’t want to jinx anything, but I think the spring weather is here to stay and turning into summer.
Activities and events have really been picking up, making it harder to decide what to highlight. Some complaints aren’t always bad!
There are plenty of community-based happenings to choose from this weekend — and one for night owls, astronomers and photographers.
Fresh Air Art Celebration
The Larson Gallery Guild and the Yakima Greenway are teaming up for the second annual Fresh Air Art Celebration from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022. The two groups are bringing the community and artists together at Sarg Hubbard Park, 111 S. 18th St., on the Yakima Greenway.
Attendees can view and purchase art and meet the artists. There will also be live music and activities for kids. Local food trucks will be on hand, and there will be a beer and wine garden for adults.
Quilts in the City
The Yakima Valley Quilters Guild is hosting its “Quilts in the City” quilt show Friday and Saturday at the Yakima Convention Center, 10 N. Eighth St.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $10 and is good for both days. Parking is free.
Over 500 quilts will be on display, and there will be demonstrations throughout the weekend. Like to quilt? Vendors will be available to discuss your quilting needs.
Zillah Community Days
Downtown Zillah will be hopping with events for people of all ages Friday and Saturday. All the activities are hosted by various city clubs and individuals.
Friday will feature a community talent show at 7 p.m. next to the civic center at 119 First Ave. There will be prizes for first- to fourth-place finishers.
An early-morning breakfast will be served Saturday at Stewart Park, 119 First Ave. The community parade will start at 11 a.m. at the cemetery field and travel along First Avenue, through town.
Also, No Rhyme or Reason Country Flea Market organizers will be at Stewart Park from noon to 8 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Over 100 vendors will be selling an assortment of items, new and old. Eighteen food trucks and vendors will also be on site.
Lunar eclipse
The Goldendale Observatory, 1602 Observatory Drive, is the place to be Sunday, as a total lunar eclipse will be visible from moonrise to midnight. The moon rises at 8:22 p.m.
The eclipse will be visible starting at 6:30 p.m., and the maximum eclipse will be at 9:11 p.m. The total lunar eclipse will end at 9:53 p.m. and the partial eclipse will end at 11:50 p.m.
Regularly scheduled programs will start at 8 p.m. at the Goldendale Observatory, allowing visitors to set up for the photogenic event.
Groups of five or fewer are welcome to drop in; larger groups need to reserve a spot at https://bit.ly/YH-Rlunareclipse.
