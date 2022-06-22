Hello, summer! The solstice was yesterday, marking the longest day of the year. What did you do with the extra daylight?
Sunnyside Farmers Market and Food Trucks
Sunnyside Farmers Market and Food Trucks opens for the season Friday.
The Sunnyside farmers market is held at Centennial Square, 525 E. Edison Ave. Enjoy fresh produce, food trucks and retail vendors from 5-9 p.m. every Friday through August 19.
Market at the Sun
The Sunnyside Sun and onecoven candle company host Market at the Sun, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Sunnyside Sun, 600 S. Sixth St.
Market at the Sun will feature over 25 vendors, local artists and crafters in one convenient location. Shoppers will find home décor, hand-poured candles, smoked barbeque, baked goods, collectibles, clothing and more.
2022 Soccer Clinic
Join Yakima United FC for a free soccer clinic from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at Sozo Sports of Central Washington, S. 36th Ave., on field No. 5.
The clinic is open for boys and girls ages 6-12 and there is no need to preregister.
Learn some soccer skills while kicking around with Yakima United FC players and coaches. Snacks and drinks will be provided.
Roots & Vines
Craft beverages and music collide on historic North Front St. from 4-10 p.m. Saturday at the Roots & Vines Festival.
Advance tickets for the 21-and-older event are $20 and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/YH-Rrootsandvines. Tickets can be purchased at the gate for $25.
The annual festival returns for the first time since 2019 after being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is also a fundraiser for the Downtown Yakima Association.
Roots and Vines will feature six hours’ worth of bluegrass and Americana music. Headliners include The Dusty 45s, Bart Budwig, Hardwood Heart and Lowest Pair.
Local craft beverages like beer, wine and whiskey will be available for purchase. Food vendors as well as nearby restaurants will also be on hand.
Music at Valley Brewing Company
Enjoy beers and tunes from 6-9 p.m. Saturday at Valley Brewing Company, 3215 River Road, Yakima.
Yakima band Subtle Jabs, local songwriters Katherine Easterling of Subtle Jabs and Josh Hope, Lanterns of Hope, take center stage for an evening of original tunes.
Jam with Rock Garden
Join high-energy rock band Rock Garden for an open jam session from 2-6 p.m. Sunday at Yakima Fraternal Order of Eagles 289, 307 W. Chestnut Ave.
Bring your essentials to jam with Rock Garden. Solo artists or bands are welcome.
No need to fret if you’re not a member of the Yakima Eagles. Tell the person at the door you’re friends with the band and they’ll let you in.
