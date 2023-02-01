February is here already, and Explore will not let the groundhog’s prediction stop us from sharing a weekend full of things to do.
Bundle up and head out this weekend -- there’s plenty to choose from. Art and deals in downtown Yakima, dancing at The Seasons or several chances for live music: Explore found it for you!
First Friday in downtown Yakima
It’s that time again. It’s First Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, and several downtown businesses, organizations and other downtown spaces are offering specials to highlight art, culture, dining and shopping in downtown Yakima.
Visit downtownyakima.com to see offers for the following businesses:
• Sewn, 25 N. Front St., Suite 2.
• Three Sisters Metaphysical Arts, 106 S. Second St.
• Coffee Cravings, 118 W. Yakima Ave.
• Arcadian Healing Arts, 6 S. Second St.
• AntoLin Cellars, 14 N. Front St.
• The Little Soapmaker, 302 W. Yakima Ave., Suite 103.
• Collab Coffee, 18 S. First St.
• Avenida Cantina, 121 E. Yakima Ave.
• Kana Winery, 10 S. Second St.
• Sports Center of Yakima, 214 E. Yakima Ave.
• The Alignment Co.. 12 S. Second St.
• Ron's Coin & Collectables, 6 N. Third St.
• Whimsical Details, 30 N. Second St.
• Yakima Maker Space, 16 S. First St.
• Mak Daddy Coffee Roasters, 28 N. First St.
• Mama Corie's Kitchen, 114 Staff Sgt. Pendelton Way.
• Soul Seeker, 108 S. Third St.
• Sumo Hibachi and Sushi, 111 E. Yakima Ave.
• Schab's Bier Den, 22 N. Second St., Suite 100.
• Norm's of Yakima, 5 N. Front St.
Friday night salsa, bachata & cumbia
Get your heart pumping with others from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday at The Seasons Gallery Bistro, 101 N. Naches Ave., while dancing the night away.
DJ Mo’ plays salsa, bachata, cumbia and more all night for those 18 and over. There is a $15 cover and the dress code is grown and sexy.
Enjoy a signature cocktail for the evening as well as regional craft beverages and local wines.
Cabin fever reliever
Join Whitman Hill Winery to enjoy the chilly February weather noon-6 p.m. Saturday and noon-5 pm. Sunday at 2911 Roza Drive, Zillah.
The winery wants to beat cabin fever in its garage tasting room as well as the outdoor fire elements. Mulled wine, soup offerings and board games will be available, and two new small plate offerings will make their debut on the seasonal menu.
Whitman Hill Winery is family and pet friendly.
Live music
If music is what you seek, there’s plenty to choose from this weekend. Here’s a list of just a few Explore found:
Hunter Stiles, 6 p.m. Friday, Hoops, 2103 W. Lincoln Ave. Country music from Moxee singer-songwriter.
Sixth annual Ground Hog's Day, 9 p.m. Saturday, Punks Bar, 31 N. First Ave. Stress Fed Addiction, The Van Dels and Late Night Special. Metal/punk and punk rock.
James Howard Band, 7 p.m. Saturday, Kana Winery, 10 S. Second St. Blues guitarist, original rock.
Janis Lives – A Live Music Celebration of Janis Joplin, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, The Seasons Performance Hall, 101 N. Naches Ave. Cost: $25 at www.theseasonsyakima.com.
American Honey, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Saturday, Wenas Creek, 115 E. Naches Ave., Selah. Country/rock dance band; 21 and over, cover at the door; www.facebook.com/WenasCreekSaloon.
YSO Classical “Mozart & the Magic of Mexico,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, The Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St. Cost: $14. Tickets and more information at capitoltheatre.org.
Carin León, 7 p.m. Sunday, Yakima Valley SunDome, 1301 S. Fair Ave. Regional Mexican singer-songwriter Cost: $62 at www.statefairpark.org.
