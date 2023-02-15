Presidents Day weekend is here, and some of us are getting a three-day weekend. There’s plenty to do in the Yakima Valley this weekend if you want to stick around.
Red Wine and Chocolate
Plenty of local wineries celebrate February with Red Wine and Chocolate events in their tasting rooms. This Presidents Day weekend is the primary weekend with numerous events.
Over 40 wineries from Naches Heights to Red Mountain will showcase red wine and chocolate pairings from Friday through Monday. Guests will also be treated to other special pairings, live music, wine discounts and more.
“Red Wine and Chocolate is a fun time in our wine country,” said John Cooper, president and CEO of Yakima Valley Tourism, in a news release. “The wineries provide a creative mix of chocolate delights to pair with their wines, plus tips on which wines go best with different chocolate creations. It’s an educational way to learn about the wines and wineries.”
To plan a day or weekend full of events, visit Yakima Valley Tourism’s detailed Red Wine and Chocolate page at www.visityakima.com.
Plant Swap
Is your green thumb active and you find yourself lost in an abundance of plants? Need to add some variety or something new to your current garden?
From 5-7 p.m. Friday, Freehand Cellars, 420 Windy Point Drive in Wapato, will host a plant swap and sip.
Those interested in participating are encouraged to bring plants to contribute to the swap. Freehand will also have extra clippings for the plant swap.
Cover is $5 at the door, or you can buy advance tickets at https://bit.ly/YH-Rplantswap.
Comedy Night
Club 48, 430 S. 48th Ave., hosts comedy from 8-9:30 p.m. Friday and this week welcomes Amanda Arnold.
A Portland comedian, Arnold opened for Jeff Ross and Dave Attell on two of the Pacific Northwest “Bumping Mics” shows. She has been recognized as one of the funniest comedians in Portland and has done standup all over the country.
Seattle comedian Robert Pidde is opening; he recently competed in the Seattle International Comedy Contest.
Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/YH-Rclub48comedy.
Ally Fraser-Robinson
Enjoy live music from 6-8 p.m. Friday at The Lotus Room, 9 S. First St.
Singer/songwriter Ally Fraser-Robinson brings a set of acoustic covers and some originals to the Lotus Room. She has been playing all over Yakima and Washington state.
