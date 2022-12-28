It’s another holiday weekend with limited events to share, but the main event starts at midnight Saturday.
Ring in 2023 with friends and family, but remember to be safe. Have a designated driver, call a cab or use a ride-share app like Uber or Lyft.
Yakima Ice Rink
It’s Christmas break and the kids have energy to burn -- and ‘tis the season for ice skating!
Visit the Yakima Ice Rink, 1700 E. Beech St., for public ice skating from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, and 5-7 p.m. Saturday.
The family-friendly sessions cost $10 and the price includes skate rentals. Beginning ice skaters, no need to fret: There are pushers to help keep you on your feet.
There is also a concession area with hot chocolate, snacks, soda and other treats for sale.
For more information, visit www.yakimaicerink.com or call 509-490-6323.
Skateland
If ice isn’t your cup of tea, trade blades for wheels and go roller skating this weekend at Skateland, 2506 Old Town Road in Union Gap.
The roller rink will be open from 1-4 p.m. and 7-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Afternoon sessions cost $9.95 and evening sessions cost $10.95. Skateland is a cash-only business.
Also, the Skate Café offers a variety of drinks and snacks for sale.
For more information, visit www.skatelanduniongap.com or call 509-575-6442.
New Year’s Eve
If you want to ring in the new year, there are plenty of places hosting parties Saturday night. Explore found a few to share. Most places might have something special planned, so ask your favorite wait staff or bartenders.
• New Year’s Eve 2023, 7 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Perham Hall, 705 Railroad Ave., Zillah. Little Reprise and XYZ and the Boomers perform. Complimentary champagne toast. Cost: $15 at www.theoldwarehousezillah.com.
• LTD, 9 p.m., Whistlin’ Jack’s Lodge and Outpost, 20800 State Route 410, Naches. New Year’s Eve party. LTD perform live. Drink specials.
• New Year's Eve disco dance party with DJ Xander Ramone, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m., The Seasons Performance Hall, 101 N. Naches Ave. Cost: $10 at theseasonsyakima.com and at the door.
• New Year’s Eve featuring DJ PHZ1, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., Single Hill Brewing Co., 102 N. Naches Ave. Fancy attire. Cost: $45 includes admission, finger foods, two drink tickets and sparkling wine for a midnight toast. Tickets must be purchased online at https://bit.ly/YH-Rshnye.
• NYE party, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Punks Bar, 31 N. First Ave. Synthwave dance band, Mary Tyler Most, performs complete with light show and projector art. Cost: $10 at the door.
Bighorn Sheep
Not far off U.S. Highway 12, you can find the Oak Creek Big Horn Sheep Feeding Station at 14300 Old Naches Highway, Naches.
Stop by on your way to the Oak Creek Elk Feeding Station for a chance to see the bighorns. There are not nearly as many sheep as there are elk, but you can sometimes see a few wandering down Mount Clemans.
