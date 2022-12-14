Nothing screams holidays like snowy landscapes, the whole month of December, and a Weekender Picks full of cheerful events.
Santa Claus is a busy man and there are several opportunities to find him popping in to greet Yakima Valley residents this weekend.
The only person busier than Santa this weekend is the one putting off gift shopping. If that’s you, Explore understands and has found a few chances to help you find the right present for that special someone.
Christmas Market
Granger is the place to be on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.
From 1-8 p.m., you can do some holiday shopping at the Christmas Market at KDNA-Radio, 121 Sunnyside Ave. Multiple vendors will have holiday décor, customizable items, clothing, baked goods, toys, jewelry, crafts and more.
There will also be live music, food trucks and fire pits at the KDNA Plaza. Be there to meet Santa from 3:30-5:30 p.m for pictures with children and a free goodie bag while supplies last.
Before the night ends, you can enjoy the Christmas Parade at 6:30 p.m. It will travel along Sunnyside Avenue and Main Street.
Cocoa and beer flights
There’s something for children and adults at Varietal Beer Co., 416 E. Edison Ave. in Sunnyside, on Saturday.
From 3-5 p.m., meet Santa and have your photo taken with him. Children and adults are welcome.
And while the kids wait to meet Santa, there will be cocoa for them to enjoy.
Varietal has partnered with Essencia Artisan Bakery to create a unique tasting experience. Adults can try a beer flight and Christmas cookies. The flight consists of four 5-ounce tasters of beer, each paired with a cookie. Due to the limited amount of cookies, the beer and cookie flight is limited to 30.
Santa Trolley excursions
Meet Santa and ride a piece of history Saturday and Sunday with Yakima Valley Trolleys at the Yakima Electric Railway Museum Yard, located at the corner of West Pine Street and South Third Avenue.
From 10 a.m.-3 p.m. both days, visit the Yakima Valley Trolleys Powerhouse Museum, 306 W. Pine St., which has been festively decorated for the holidays. There is a selfie station and Santa will be available for pictures with the family, using your own camera. Hot chocolate and cookies will be available for everyone to enjoy.
The Oporto, Portugal 1928 trolley car (No. 1976) has been decorated for the occasion and visitors can ride the trolley with Santa on a special West Pine Street route. The ride is about 15 minutes round-trip.
Rides start at 10 a.m. and will board every half hour until 3 p.m. Cost is $7 per person; ages 2 and younger are free in a lap at all times.
Call 509-249-5962 or visit www.yakimavalleytrolleys.org for more information. Check their social media for the most up to date information.
Holiday Market
Put off holiday shopping for too long? Haven’t made it to the North Pole?
From 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Public House of Yakima East, 171 Iron Horse Court, is here to help. The family-friendly event is free and all ages are welcome.
Local vendors will be on site with a variety of goods for shoppers to choose from. Pink Honey Clay, Little Sister Soap Products, Wild Wickzology, Olde Farmhouse Cookie Co. and more will have gifts available for purchase.
Santa will be hanging out from noon-2 p.m. and available for photos.
Victorian Christmas quartet
Enjoy a Victorian-style Christmas from 6-7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Seasons Gallery Bistro, 101 N. Naches Ave.
The Yakima Victorian Christmas Quartet will perform holiday favorites in a cappella four-part harmony. Sally Rose, Robert Swires, Tanya Knickerbocker and David Teske will sing in full Victorian dress.
Hot and cold adult beverages and food will be available for purchase. There’s a $10 cover at the door.
