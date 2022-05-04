Just a week ago, I was complaining about the weather not feeling very springlike. And now that it’s here — pollen! Funny how we look forward to something but forget how much allergies can ruin a sunny day.
So grab your antihistamines and handkerchiefs, because there’s plenty to do this weekend; more and more events are happening in beautiful, sneeze-inducing conditions.
Moms Night Out
Wine and giveaways, 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 6,Whimsical Details, 30 N. Second St., Yakima
Kroner Chiropractic will be on site and is giving 5- to 10-minute chair massages. Enjoy wine and specials all evening while shopping pop-up vendors. Whimsical Details offers recycled and upcycled creations.
Spring Flea Market
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 7,10000 Zier Road, hosted by West Valley Fire-Rescue to benefit West Valley Firefighters Association
Over 75 vendors will be selling hand-crafted items, clothing, antiques and more at the flea market, which will be in the large field on the west side of the West Valley fire station. Parking will be at West Valley High School. The Firefighters Association will be selling burgers and Italian sodas during lunchtime.
Street Block Party
4-10 p.m. Saturday, May 7, The Tap, 105 S. First St.
The street will be closed off and patrons will have several food trucks and pop-ups to choose from. Wags Gourmet Hot Dogs, Tacos Don Chayo, Triple C’s and Awesome Eats will be on hand. The Tap will be open, with more than 50 taps of beer, wine and cider to choose from. (They also have slushies.) Varietal Beer Co. will be hosting a tap takeover and DJ Rebyl will be playing music.
Metal Music
9 p.m. Saturday, May 7,Punks bar, 31 N. First Ave.
Check out the metal from Dead by Design and Odyssey. Dead by Design, from the Pacific Northwest, blends alt-metal, hard rock, metalcore and modern metal influences. Odyssey formed in 2007 in Spokane and performs instrumental progressive metal.
Mother’s Day
Noon-5 p.m. Sunday, May 8,Bron Yr Aur Brewing Co., 12160 U.S. 12, Naches
The brewery is hosting a Mother’s Day full of pizza, beer and vendors and will have special items for moms who like beer. Wine sangrias will also be available. You can shop for your mom with local vendors Briscoe Lane Jewelry, Selah Ridge Lavender Farm and Nia+Co Skin Care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.