Last week, am I right? What was that? There’s no time to dwell on it; there’s plenty to do this weekend. Semi-formal attire, celebrating the Earth and learning sustainability, funky dancing and motors vrooming, there’s something for everyone.
Here’s a look at a few weekend picks:
• ‘Prom.’ The United Way of Central Washington is hosting “Prom Thru the Ages,” a night of dinner, dancing and auctions, from 6-10 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022 at the Yakima Convention Center, 10 N. Eighth St.
The 18-and-older semi-formal event is your chance to donate to a worthy cause and don some of your favorite prom attire.
Sunnyside resident Larissa Leon, the Duck Tape Brand “STUCK at PROM” scholarship contest winner, will be a special guest.
The United Way is a network of local nonprofits, raising funds to support education, health and financial stability.
For more information and tickets, visit uwcw.org.
• Sweet N’ Juicy. There’s a free funk show at Hoops, 2103 W. Lincoln Ave., from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, featuring Sweet N’ Juicy.
Sweet N’ Juicy is a Banana named Sweet, a Pineapple named N’ and a Strawberry named Juicy. As you might expect, you can tell them apart by their bright fruit costumes.
Be ready for a night of dancing and an engaging performance by these self-proclaimed party music specialists. Their original music has been compared to Talking Heads, Frank Zappa and Parliament Funkadelic.
• Earth Day fair. The Wesley United Methodist Church, 14 N. 48th Ave., is holding a Yakima Earth Day fair on Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There will be children’s Earth-friendly activities, sustainable environment living exhibitors, and electric vehicles to check out for interested buyers.
There will be opportunities for all ages to learn about the many R’s of sustainability: reduce, reuse, recycle, rot, replant, respect, refuse, replenish, rethink, repair, reinvent, recover and restore.
• Cagesport 62. The Yakima Valley SunDome will feature eight mixed martial arts fights on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the first fight starts at 7 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages event start at $32 and can be purchased at the Yakima Valley SunDome or online through TicketsWest.
Yakima’s Richard Foster will square off against Sua Tuani in a five-round bout for the CageSport heavyweight title. Jorge Alcala and Charon Spain of Yakima will also be fighting.
• Apple State Power Sports, 1707 N. First St., is having a grand opening celebration SaturdayApril 23, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Yakima band Powerhouse will be playing throughout the day. Different vendors will be on site, as will food trucks and mobile drink stations. Tickets for door prizes will be given out.
The Seattle Cossacks motorcycle drill and stunt team will perform at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The stunt team has been performing for over 75 years and has been featured on “Ripley’s Believe it or Not,” “Real People” and “America’s Got Talent.”
There will also be a bouncy house obstacle course for children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.