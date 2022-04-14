April is trying to throw us for a loop. It’s springtime, but the weather is acting like it’s still winter. So bundle up and head out for some weekend fun.
Here are a few options:
• Bale Breaker Brewing Co., 1801 Birchfield Road, is turning 9 and throwing a ’90s dance party from 6-9 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2022. The Yakima taproom is throwing it back with an evening full of dancing and ’90s clothing. Bust a move in your JNCO jeans and Starter sports jacket! And don’t forget to pack your mini backpack.
• The Yakima Area Arboretum, 1401 Arboretum Drive, is hosting a family-friendly Arbor Day event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022.
The event is free, but donations will be accepted.
This year’s event will feature a variety of booths that offer lessons, displays and crafts showcasing the effects of forest fires. “After the Fire” will educate participants about the effects of forest fires on trees and nature and how they recover afterward.
Families will have an opportunity to take home their own tree to plant in their yard in honor of Arbor Day.
Organizers ask that you bring your own reusable bag to carry home all the items you collect at the festival.
• Wandering Hop’s WAnderland, 260 N. Bonair Road in Zillah, is celebrating its first anniversary at noon, Saturday, April 16, 2022.
WAnderland is a family-friendly brewery with an all-ages taproom serving beer, wine, cider and food. WAnderland serves as Wandering Hop Brewery’s Zillah location. Wandering Hop’s first location is a tasting room at 508 N. 20th Ave. in Yakima.
Birthday cake milkshake IPA will be tapped for the occasion, and crazy burger options will be on the menu. WAnderland also has some surprises up its sleeves for customers.
• Jayleigh Ann and the Lost Boys will be performing at The Kiln, 815 S. 72nd Ave., from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022.
They plan a relaxing Easter eve set of acoustic, alternative rock, pop, folk and R&B covers and originals.
