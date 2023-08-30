Explore readers, we made it!
It's Labor Day weekend, the unofficial end of summer, and we survived multiple 100-degree days and wildfire smoke.
Labor Day is a federally recognized holiday, observed the first Monday every September. It celebrates American workers.
Many people travel during the holiday weekend or stick close to home for one last blast of summer fun.
Whether you’re sticking to the Yakima Valley or getting out of town, be safe and enjoy your weekend. If you are sticking around, though, here are some things you can do:
Beer Grows Community
Once a month, Single Hill Brewing Company, 102 N. Naches Ave., hosts Beer Grows Community. The brewery partners with a local organization for a presentation and 50% of all draft beer sales for that day are donated to the presenting organization.
This Thursday, Aug. 31, Single Hill and The Seasons Performance Hall partner up for the August edition of Beer Grows Community.
Staff from The Seasons Performance Hall will be available in the taproom from 5-7 p.m. to share information about the organization.
Packwood Flea Market
Twice a year, the town of Packwood opens its streets and free spaces to vendors and visitors looking for a great deal.
The Labor Day weekend flea market will take place Friday through Monday. Hundreds of vendors set up shop with antiques, clothing, household items, novelties, décor and more.
Just about an hour and a half drive from Yakima, you'll travel about 70 miles westbound on U.S. Highway 12.
Art studio tours
More than 30 local artists are participating in this year’s Labor Day Weekend Artist's Studio Tour from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and from 10 a.m.-noon on Monday.
Six studios will host artists and guests to celebrate art, meet artists, tour studios, watch the creative process, purchase art and join a mini art class.
Participating studio locations include Artebella Gallery, 2103 W. Yakima Ave.; Rachel Dorn, 203 S. Eighth Ave.; John Barany, 2302 Laban Ave.; Yakima Maker Space, 16 S. First St.; Studio 909 Gallery, 909 S. 30th Ave.; and Yakima Valley Artists Association at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 4105 Richey Road.
Tickets cost $10 per person and allow each person into each studio all three days.
Tickets can be purchased at Better Now Coffee, 4001 Summitview Ave., Suite 22A; Shopkeeper, 3105 Summitview Ave.; John Gasperetti’s Floral and Design, 5633 Summitview Ave.; Stems, 399 E. Yakima Ave.; The Larson Gallery, 1606 W. Nob Hill Blvd.; Yakima Valley Tourism Visitor Information Center, 101 N. Fair Ave.; and Oak Hollow Custom Framing and Gallery, 601 N. First St.
Tickets can be purchased by email or phone by contacting Pamela Searcy at 206-915-4663 or pamelasearcy@iinet.com.
Visit www.artebellagallery.com/studiotour for more information about participating artists.
Granger Menudo Festival
Granger will host its 18th annual Menudo Festival on Sunday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at Hisey (Dino) Park, 505 Main St., Granger.
The menudo festival consists of a menudo contest and is open to anyone interested in participating. The registration fee is $20; contact Israel by calling 509-305-6040.
Menudo judging will begin at 12:30 p.m. and winners will be announced at 2 p.m. Judging will be a blind taste test.
The daylong event will also include a car show, volleyball tournament and vendors.
The volleyball tournament starts at 8:30 a.m. and costs $175 to participate. Interested teams should contact Angel Golob at 509-840-4898 or amgolog@gmail.com. Players must be 18 years or older and two players on the court must be women at all times. The top three teams will receive T-shirts and plaques.
First Friday
It’s First Friday, and several downtown businesses, organizations and other downtown spaces are offering specials to highlight art, culture, dining and shopping in downtown Yakima.
Visit downtownyakima.com for more on the following businesses:
• Sewn, 25 N. Front St., Suite 2.
• Stems, 399 E. Yakima Ave.
• Three Sisters Metaphysical Arts, 106 S. Second St.
• Healing Rowan Creations, studio located upstairs from Mama Corie’s Kitchen, 114 Staff Sgt. Pendleton Way.
• Whimsical Details, 30 N. Second St.
• Arcadian Healing Arts, 6 S. Second St.
• The Alignment Co., 12 S. Second St.
• Ron’s Coin & Collectables, 6 N. Third St.
• AntoLin Cellars, 14 N. Front St.
• Schab’s Bier Den, 22 N. Second St., Suite 100.
• Soul Seeker, 108 S. Third St.
• Coffee Cravings, 118 W. Yakima Ave.
• Kana Winery, 10 S. Second St.
• Purrr, 306 E. Yakima Ave.
• The Little Soapmaker, 302 W. Yakima Ave.
• Cowiche Canyon Kitchen and Ice House Bar, 202 E. Yakima Ave.
• Leading Force Energy and Design, 17 N. Third St.
• Sub Shop of Yakima, 20 N. Second St.
• Sports Center of Yakima, 214 E. Yakima Ave.
• Station 1889, 27 N. Front St., Suite 101
• Sweet Sisters Ice Cream Shop, 120 E. Yakima Ave.
• Avenida Cantina, 121 E. Yakima Ave.
• North Town Coffeehouse, 32 N. Front St.
• Single Hill Brewing, 102 N. Naches Ave.
