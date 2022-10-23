Do you have a good photo of colorful Yakima Valley foliage, Halloween decorations or pumpkin patch adventures? We want to see it.
The Yakima Herald-Republic is featuring reader-submitted photographs based on a monthly theme in the Explore section. There’s no need to be a professional photographer! We want to see what readers are shooting. Once a month, selected photos will run in Explore.
Our November reader photo theme is autumn.
During your fall outings, capture what you see and share it with Yakima Herald-Republic readers.
Our next batch of reader photos is planned for the Nov. 13 edition. Please get us your images by Nov. 1.
Photographs can be uploaded at https://bit.ly/YH-Rreadersubmitted
autumnpics. Make sure to tell us what’s happening in the photo, who’s in it and when and where it was taken.
Let’s explore the Yakima Valley together, through your lens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.