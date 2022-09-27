Anticipation adds to cherished traditions: Christmas. Birthdays. The first day of school. The first Tilt-A-Whirl ride at the fair.
As locals and visitors descended on the Central Washington State Fair this week, my brother Kyle Shields was there on the first day, just as he’s been for the past decade or so.
Except for COVID-19 related closures, Kyle hasn’t missed the first day of the fair in years. He can’t recall when he started making his yearly fair adventure, but it’s now a tradition.
“Meet me at the north end of the Target parking lot. The bus stops there first,” he said, referring to the spot across the street from Bob’s Burgers and Brew.
It was the first of many tips as I tagged along to share his expert fair advice with you. The fair runs through Sunday.
Take the free shuttle
Yakima Transit offers free shuttle rides from the Gateway Center on North First Avenue. Pickup and drop-off spots are across the street from Bob’s, 121 N. Fair Ave., where we went, and in front of Target, 12 N. Fair Ave. Parking there is free.
The shuttle drops fairgoers off at the main gates into State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave.
It’s 11:30 a.m. on the opening day of the fair and no one is a stranger in the shuttle line. Kyle strikes up conversations with those around him, asking what they’re excited about.
His T-shirt reads “Hootin’ Leads to Hollerin’,” an early indicator of the excitement in the air.
People in line are eager and the chatter is interrupted as Kyle points out the bus approaching. On the bus, everyone is cheerful, and Kyle continues talking with people.
“What ride are you going on first?” he asks the women next to him. They laugh and tell him they’re too old for rides. As he scoffs at their response, one lady tells him how she threw up on a ride last year.
“I keep waiting for that to happen to me,” he said.
The bus stops at the second pickup and drop-off spot in front of Target. Only a few people in line can get on because the bus is already packed. Kyle points out that’s why using the north end spot is better to avoid disappointment and having to wait for the next bus.
Plan ahead for discounts
The first day of the fair offers discounted parking and entrance fees during a limited time. Kyle saves money that way. He’ll tell you that’s why he goes, but really it’s for the rides.
Once in, he buys a wristband for unlimited rides and heads straight to the Tilt-A-Whirl, a classic carnival ride that never disappoints.
It’s early and the crowds are small, with no lines for the rides. Kyle notes that most kids are still in school, giving him full access with little waiting. He practically runs to the rides, one after another.
“Pop music never sounds as good as it does at the fair,” he says, singing along as he goes between carnival rides, enjoying the current pop hits mixed with ‘80s and ‘90s bangers.
Fair physics
While waiting for the roller coaster, Kyle encourages one boy and his brother. The younger brother is nervous, asking the coaster attendant and Kyle if it’s a scary ride.
“You got this! If I can ride it, so can you,” he replies
As he watches carnival riders scrambling and searching for the perfect cart or seat, he lets them know which side of the cart to sit on for ultimate speed and best spinning. “I didn’t study physics, but I know fair physics,” he says.
The speed and spinning add up. The pace can’t be kept up, so Kyle takes a break to settle his stomach.
Kyle heads to purchase his first keepsake, trying to decide between a large photo button or a personalized airbrushed hat. It’s all about efficiency and taking advantage of the crowd size.
There’s no line at the airbrush stand. Kyle orders a hat knowing he can pick it up later in the day and not worry about carrying it around.
Time for food
Stomach settled, it’s time to grab a bite to eat. A local fair favorite, the Young Life barbecue sandwich stand, is easy to find. The booth is always in the same spot and Kyle knows exactly where to go.
“I like to support the local booths, and this is the only time of year I can get this sandwich. It’s an easy choice,” he said.
He grabs a drink, a sandwich and a few extra napkins, stuffing them in his pocket for later.
Walking away from the Young Life stand, Kyle looks for a seat in the shade, noting that you might need to walk a small distance for the right spot.
Exhibits and animals
Take it from an expert: The nicest restroom at the fair is in the quilt barn.
“Visit the quilt barn and make sure you vote for your favorite quilt. The quilters will be grateful, and the quilt barn has the best bathroom,” he advises. “It’s a quiet building and the bathroom is out of the way, less used by crowds, clean and never any lines.”
After recharging, Kyle is ready to visit the animal barns. It’s a win-win to walk off fair food and view cute animals, he says.
Wandering through the barns, he stops to pet the cows, horses and goats, if they let him.
“I was going to trim my beard this morning, but I didn’t. The alpacas are attracted to it; I think it might look like straw or hay,” he says, joking while miming a munchy face. “I want them (alpacas) to come up to me.”
Standing in front of a horse, petting the side of its face, Kyle moves aside for a family. He reads the information about the horse to a child standing on a stepping stool.
Kyle is a big kid at heart, oohing and aahing over fluffy bunnies. Excitedly, he waves his arms, pointing to the next animal to catch his attention.
“The fair is a special time of year and we get to share it as a community. The buzz makes me giddy,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.