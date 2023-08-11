Walking is a great way to exercise for adults and kids alike, but there is a concerning 11% increase in child and adolescent pedestrian fatalities in the U.S. in the last 10 years, resulting in about 600 deaths per year.
In response to this, the American Academy of Pediatrics released a policy statement in June. It discusses not only what we can do to keep our kids safe while walking near cars, but addresses how communities can change roads and driving to help prevent pedestrian injuries.
There may be multiple reasons for this spike in pedestrian accidents involving children and youths. Both drivers and walkers tend to be more distracted than in the past, mostly by cellphones. Wearing earbuds makes walkers less aware of their environment. More kids are also walking to school (a good thing) but need to do so safely.
The risk of being hit by a car or other vehicle is greatest in rural areas, according to the AAP, and boys are more likely than girls to be victims. Vehicle speed is the most important factor. In general, the faster the vehicle is going, the greater the risk of a collision with a pedestrian and the more severe the injury. For this reason, it is recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics that communities change policies and planning regarding roads. Speed bumps, roundabouts and lower speed limits all slow vehicles down. Photo speed limit enforcement, particularly in school zones, is very effective. Simply extending curbs is an easy way to help protect pedestrians.
There are steps we can all take to help kids be safe when around cars, both in advising our children and being safer drivers ourselves:
• Pedestrians should be on a path or sidewalk if at all possible; if walking on the shoulder, walk facing oncoming traffic.
• Hold your younger child’s hand when crossing the street, cross at designated intersections or crosswalks and always observe traffic safety laws. You are a role model — no jaywalking!
• Teach your child how to cross the street: Look left, right and left again, and keep looking around while crossing.
• Kids should not play in driveways or in areas next to driveways.
• Children 10 and younger should have adult supervision when walking near traffic.
• Pedestrians should not wear earbuds or look at smartphones.
• Increased visibility is important; brightly colored clothing, hats and backpacks help anytime, and a flashlight or headlamp is crucial at night.
• Drivers should not be distracted by smartphones or interacting with the touchscreen on the dashboard.
• It is the law to allow walkers to cross a crosswalk completely before beginning to drive.
• Use the rear-view camera in addition to car mirrors when backing up and keep the camera clean and ice-free.
Whether you are the driver, walking with your child, or your (older) children are walking by themselves, we can all play a role in improving child pedestrian safety. Additionally, consider speaking up in your community for ways to make roads safer for pedestrians, especially children.
• Dr. Elise Herman is a (mostly) retired pediatrician after 28 years in private practice and three years at Kittitas Valley Healthcare in Ellensburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.