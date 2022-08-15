It’s no secret Yakima has a serious sweet tooth. A stroll down any of the city’s arterial roads like First Street, Yakima Avenue or Nob Hill Boulevard will reveal shops dedicated to selling candies, cookies and just about anything that chamoy will stick to.
During the hot summer months, however, one sweet treat reigns supreme: ice cream. It’s refreshing, it’s comforting and it’s so delicious that we’re willing to risk making a mess in our cars, or have it drip down our hands and arms, just to get a taste.
In Yakima, there is no shortage of shops, parlors and carts that sell ice cream. A quick Google search reveals that 20 businesses around town are dedicated to slinging scoops of the stuff. Most of these shops are made up of nationwide chains like Dairy Queen and Baskin-Robbins that, while delicious, don’t provide much variety.
Thirty-one flavors just aren’t enough for a community as diverse as Yakima, it seems.
Here are some of the more popular and unique flavors from four of the city’s top-rated ice cream shops.
La Michoacana (South First)
La Michoacana at 909 S. First St. has been around since 2016. In the six years since its founding, La Michoacana has been delivering the taste of authentic Mexican ice cream to its customers.
The shop has its roots in Tocumbo, Michoacan, where it got its start.
Yosadara Ortiz, the shop’s owner, said mango is far and away the best-selling flavor. Aside from being ordered by the scoop, the mango ice cream is used to make mangonada, a sweet and savory Mexican treat comprised of mango, chili powder, dehydrated fruits and other ingredients like salt and sugar.
To keep things delicious and authentic, all of La Michoacana’s ice cream is made in-house with natural ingredients. The mango ice cream confirms this, with its undeniably fruity taste and short fibers of pulp that make it into the finished product.
Ortiz said Oreo ice cream is another popular flavor. This should come as no surprise to fans of milk’s favorite cookie. The rich, sweet taste of homemade ice cream paired with the chocolatey cookie’s crunch makes it obvious why this flavor appears more than once on this list.
Though all the flavors in the shop get a fair amount of love, Ortiz said the maracuya, or passion fruit-flavored ice cream, is one of the least ordered. For being just a fruit, maracuya can take those who dare taste it on a trip through most of the five basic tastes. It is sweet, sour and bitter all at the same time.
Though this taste may not appeal to everyone, this humble reporter, who admittedly grew up drinking and eating passion fruit, can’t help but recommend you at least try it once.
Ashley’s Botanas Locas
Ashley’s Botanas Locas has a fitting name.
Ashley’s Botanas Locas’ bubblegum ice cream is easily one of the most colorful flavors on this list. It is a deep shade of blue interrupted by small bits of actual bubblegum that barely stick above the scoop’s surface.
Anyone who grew up between the late 1980s and today might remember bubblegum-flavored toothpaste. If you do remember that flavor, you may remember the temptation of wanting to brush your teeth just a bit longer to get some extra time with the intoxicatingly sweet mix of sugar and who knows what other artificial flavors.
The bubble-gum ice cream at Ashley’s offers a chance to finally indulge in that same nostalgic taste, this time without a label warning you not to swallow.
Other popular flavors at Ashley’s include strawberry cheesecake and maple nut. Though definitely as sweet as they sound, both flavors are complex and clearly carefully crafted. The strawberry cheesecake has a noticeable spongy texture with streaks of light red running through it. Were it not for how cold it is, the flavor could easily pass for the real thing.
Much like the strawberry cheesecake flavor, maple nut tastes precisely how it sounds. The sweet, smooth, Sunday-morning taste of maple syrup pairs well with the dry crunch of nuts. It’s no surprise why maple nut is one of the most popular flavors at Ashley’s, according to one of its employees.
Ashley’s Botanas Locas is at South Third and Mead avenues.
La Michoacana Ice Cream (Nob Hill)
Part of the same chain as the first business in this list, La Michoacana Ice Cream differentiates itself from its sister store by carrying a handful of different flavors.
Located at 1112 E. Nob Hill Blvd., staff at La Michoacana Ice Cream find themselves having to refill the Ferrero Rocher-flavored ice cream most often.
What really is there to say about this ice cream? It’s Ferrero Rocher, so it’s going to taste great. The mix of hazelnut, milk chocolate and sugar makes the ice cream taste like the real thing.
Though the taste is angelic on its own, it’s the small bits of chopped hazelnut that turn this cocoa confection into a treat worth a visit to La Michoacan Ice Cream.
Another bestseller is the Irish cream flavor. Even among a display of much more colorful and exciting-looking flavors, the Irish cream flavor demands attention from the get-go. Rows of cream-filled cookies drizzled in caramel line the top of the ice cream tub. Once scooped into a cone or a bowl, the classic vanilla flavor mixed with caramel and a kick of Irish cream make for a unique taste worth returning for.
For children, La Michoacana Ice Cream’s cotton candy flavor is a classic. Ubiquitous among ice cream shops, cotton candy ice cream achieves the impossible by fitting the taste of an afternoon spent at the county fair into a single scoop of creamy, dairy goodness.
Icy Tai
Taking a more Asian-inspired approach to ice cream, Icy Tai, at 2706 W. Nob Hill Blvd., is responsible for bringing the trend of Thai rolled ice cream to Yakima. While half the fun is in watching a sheet of ice cream be frozen and manipulated into perfectly circular rolls of deliciousness before your eyes, Icy Tai’s most popular flavors are as much as feast for the eyes as they are for taste buds.
Once again, we see Oreo — or in this case Oreo’s Secret, as Icy Tai’s menu refers to it — as one of the most popular flavors at an ice cream shop. Served in a cup with three rolls, Oreo’s Secret comes with a cookies-and-cream Pocky stick as well as an Oreo cookie.
Strawberry Lady, another of the shop’s most popular flavors, comes topped with fresh-chopped strawberries that form a half circle along the bowl’s rim. The strawberries are doused in a generous portion of whipped cream and sprinkles, all of which add to the spectacle that is the strawberry lady.
One of the treats that gets the least amount of love at Icy Tai, Green Tea Strawberry, is perhaps one of the most impressive flavors on the menu. Don’t be fooled by the name; even non-tea drinkers will enjoy the subdued taste of strawberry and tea. Neither flavor is overwhelming and they complement each other well. If that’s not sweet enough for you, however, Green Tea Strawberry comes topped with a handful of mini marshmallows, green tea syrup, a green tea Pocky and a small mound of whipped cream.
