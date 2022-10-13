Yakima Valley residents are invited to a presentation by the Washington State Arts Commission.
Free and open to the public, the presentation is at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Seasons Performance Hall, 101 N. Naches Ave.
Attendees will learn about the benefits of establishing a creative district in Yakima from Annette Roth, community development manager for the Washington State Arts Commission.
Gov. Jay Inslee signed House Bill 1183 that established creative districts as a “designated, geographical, mixed-use area of a community in which a high concentration of cultural facilities, creative businesses, or arts-related businesses serve as a collective anchor of public attraction,” the bill states.
Yakima is applying for its own creative district to be certified by the arts commission.
House Bill 1183 also states that “creative districts are a highly adaptable economic development tool that can take a community’s unique conditions, assets, needs and opportunities into account and thereby address the needs of large, small, rural, and urban areas.”
Yakima Arts Commission representatives David Lynx and Heath Lambe have focused on local arts, wine, beer, food, music, design, and performance businesses in the downtown Yakima that would benefit from a creative district designation.
