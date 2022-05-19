It’s time to dust off those grills and season those flat tops for grilling season in the Yakima Valley. I’m a grill-all-year person, but I will say that I do favor being outside with shorts and a T-shirt while waiting to flip a burger and turn some dogs.
The last few years, I’ve taken a liking to being on the grill. I took some little tips from my dining experiences to help impress some friends. (Don’t tell them though. As far as they know, it all came to me in a dream.)
I don’t consider myself a chef, but I’ve coached some people on my grilling techniques and how I like to prep before grilling. I’d like to share just a handful of tips that may impress your friends and family.
Nothing beats good backyard burgers and hot dogs. Here are just a few tweaks to make them even better:
Burgers
Frozen patties are simple and quick, but personally I’ve started reaching for unfrozen beef. A patty made of 3.5 to 4 ounces of beef may not seem like a lot, but it’s the magic amount for a good smash burger. The smash burger cooks quickly and the meat is crispy but not dry.
If you desire a 6- to 8-ounce patty, my tip would be not to press the meat down like a garbage compressor. Form the patty so that it holds together when you hold it in your palm and doesn’t fall apart like a poorly built sandcastle. A good size cookie cutter will make this task easy, even if it is heart-shaped. Your grill, your rules. A less compact patty will be a lot softer on the bite and you’re sure to enjoy not having a hockey puck in your mouth.
My next tip is about choosing the bun. For a small get-together, I always reach for a potato bun, lightly toasted. The bun has a soft texture and is just a little sweeter than your typical bun.
The cheese should always be American, no matter where this backyard is located.
Take a little risk and make your own signature sauce. Mayo, mustard, ketchup, garlic, pickles; I’ve had a lot of fun with this and I’m still working on making my signature secret sauce.
Add a couple of slices of tomato, romaine lettuce and thinly sliced onion. Even a thin slice of onion makes its presence known in a big way.
Hot dogs
For hot dogs, I like to keep it simple and for the most part untouched. But I will say the Seattle dog is one to try if you haven’t. It’s simply sautéed onions, cream cheese, and sometimes jalapeños. During asparagus season, I don’t hesitate to put some on. Add some salt, pepper, garlic and butter and wrap it in some tinfoil.
I’ve started lightly adding some spices to my cream cheese before stuffing it in my jalapeño poppers. Cajun seasoning has been one of my favorites.
These are just a few things that have worked for me, yet I’m still working on them. You don’t have to do a single thing I said, of course: Your grill, your rules.
