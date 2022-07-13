The Warehouse Theatre Company‘s annual Winnie Awards were announced June 25. Through changing COVID-19 protocols, the shows went on this season. “We’re here to celebrate the great work that we were able to do this season. Together, we made it through,” outgoing Warehouse Theatre Company president Andrea Goberville said in a news release. The 2021-22 winners:
Leading actress: Tishra Beeson (“Little Shop of Horrors”)
Leading actor: Noah Price (“Little Shop of Horrors”)
Supporting actress: Grace Schefter (“Little Women: The Broadway Musical”)
Supporting actor: Arthur McJoe (“Little Shop of Horrors”)
Director: Angel Saucedo (“Little Shop of Horrors”)
Set design: Angel Saucedo (“Little Shop of Horrors”)
Lighting design: Angel Saucedo & Beth Parker (“Little Shop of Horrors”)
Costume design: Mary Kloster (“Little Women: The Broadway Musical”)
Show: “Little Shop of Horrors”
Outstanding newcomer: Noah Price
Directors’ Choice Awards: Randy Peltier (“Clue On Stage”), Michael and Christi Meeks, Teagan Headding (“Little Women: The Broadway Musical”), Andrea Goberville (“The Savannah Sipping Society”) and Beth Parker (“Little Shop of Horrors”)
Scholarship Awards: Alana Fitzgerald (Bootsy Semon Scholarship) and Jakob Kennicutt (J. Mack Phillips Scholarship)
President’s Award of Appreciation: Chelle Bos
Bootsy Semon Award: Aimee Hostetler
Gilbert and Seely Outstanding Service Award: Moe Broom
