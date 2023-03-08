My husband and I are frugal to the point of obsessive. While it can be challenging and annoying to pinch every penny, it’s what you have to do if you want to travel as much as we have, and we wear the frugality badge with pride (most of the time).
It’s this frugality that has turned our “date days” into a competition of who can come up with the most unusual, most entertaining day without spending a “bunch of money” (read: 50 bucks max).
While we will occasionally go to restaurants, we both find it a bit tedious. Unless it’s a special occasion, it feels like a waste of money, and more so, we both get antsy and bored while just sitting at a table eating.
When it comes to food being the center of a date night, we opt instead to pick out a cookbook from our stack in the kitchen (my favorite is “Appetites” by Anthony Bourdain, his is “The Smitten Kitchen Cookbook” by Deb Perelman) and flip to random pages for an appetizer, main dish and dessert. Whatever page we land on is what we must make that night, and we spend the day gathering the ingredients and making the dishes together for a posh three-course meal at home, complete with candles, music and fancy outfits.
On a particularly sunny Saturday in May 2020, we were struggling to find something fun to do. Because of COVID-19, everything was shut down. We came up with a competition: We got in our cars and headed to opposite ends of the basin. I went to the Cascades and David headed deep into the shrub-steppe.
Whoever caught the most amphibians (me) or the most reptiles (him) in three hours would win, and we met at a specified time in the middle at Umtanum in the Yakima River Canyon. The prize: delicious canned goods, falafel chips and fancy cider from Thorp Fruit Stand. Neither of us won (it was apparently a bad day to look for critters), but we spent the evening finding rattlesnakes, enjoying delectable snacks and watching a killer sunset, and considered the day a win.
When I asked David what his all-time favorite date day is, he said without hesitation, “Destructathon.” As I’m sure you can relate, every once in a while one might get into a mood where you just want, for lack of a better phrase, to destroy something. Maybe you’re sad, mad or both, but you just want to channel Limp Bizkit and break some stuff.
That mood combined with one of those massive 1990s, 5-foot tall, thousand-pound TVs that was just waiting to go to the dump, and led to the birth of Destructathon. It consisted of three rounds: throwing knives at a tree, rifle target practice with pumpkins, and archery.
The winner got the prize: deciding their weapon of choice (a sledgehammer or pickax) to destroy the TV before it went to its landfill grave. It was weird, fun and highly cathartic, and years later we both still talk about that day with the fondness most people reserve for their children.
I understand, though, that the majority of normal humans probably don’t want to destroy things in an act of love. Which brings me to my final suggestion: the ultimate “free” date day, fit for all humans of every type.
September in the Yakima Valley is beautiful. It’s not too hot, not too cold. All you need is a light jacket and you know what else? It’s the month that holds the holy grail of date days.
On a Saturday in September 2022, the Great Prosser Balloon Rally coincided with the farmers market, Harvest Fest, and most importantly, National Alpaca Day. We spent an entire day watching magnificent hot air balloons dreamily float through the sky, ate delicious local food, watched street chalk art come to life and hung out with alpacas! I think in total we spent maybe $20, and it was the most picturesque and exhilarating day I have had in years.
The point of all this is that you can have a really awesome, exciting day that isn’t just the status quo of going out for food and drinks, and you don’t have to spend a lot of money to do it.
Our Valley is so lovely, and with a little bit of effort and thinking outside the box, you can really curate the perfect day, especially during summer. Events such as Scottish Fest, The Civil War reenactment, Ponies in the Sun, Cherry Fest and many more offer so many low-cost ways to get out of the house and do something new, often while learning more about the area around us.
David and I have a map of Washington hung up and will often put on a blindfold and throw a dart at the map to decide where we’re going that day. It’s taken us to some of the strangest, coolest and most random places around our Valley and the surrounding areas.
Even something as simple as waking up on a Sunday during summer, grabbing a few dumplings from My Ma Dim Sum, a fancy beer from the farmers market and jumping in a tube to float down the Yakima River can turn into the greatest day.
We live in one of the most beautiful places on the planet. I hope that on your next date day you can experience some of what this Valley has to offer!
• Janell Shah is a wandering biologist who calls the Lower Yakima Valley home. She submits a column bimonthly for Explore.
