Have you ever wandered through a forest? Or, better yet, stopped for a moment to lay on your back and watch the trees swaying above you?
You may have felt your senses come alive — the musky smell of the leaves slowly decaying on the forest floor in autumn, the botanical aroma of flowers blooming in spring, the scent of summer sunshine soaking into bright green leaves, generating the energy that trees and plants use to survive.
The mossy ground around you is dappled with light that gently penetrates the branches and leaves of the trees surrounding you, encasing the world in a warm, golden glow. You close your eyes and listen. The leaves rustle quietly overhead, what could almost be whispers in the wind, floating in the air around you.
If you were a tree, you would actually be able to hear those whispers in the wind, or even voices under the ground. Outside the range of senses we can tune into, there’s another world, just adjacent to us: the language of nature. It might sound like a fairy tale, something you might read about in a fantasy novel, but there is science behind the language of trees.
While trees may lack brains or neurons, they do have a voice. Trees can negotiate, reciprocate and even display altruism. Communication can occur across tree species, forming mutually beneficial networks. It’s through these networks that trees can communicate via chemical, hormonal and electrical signals.
My favorite example of tree communication is the umbrella thorned acacia. There are more than 1,300 species of acacia, and these trees are notable because of their less-than-welcoming attributes. Acacias have 3- to 4-inch thorns, and in the case of the umbrella thorned acacia, each long thorn is paired with a hooked one that is usually obscured by a cluster of flowers. The thorns are as sharp as knives (I can tell you about the time I had an acacia thorn go through my foot, but you’ll have to buy me a beer first). While these sinister thorns deter wildlife that might otherwise forage on the leaves, pods and flowers, there’s one species of ungulate that has seemingly outsmarted the acacia.
Giraffes have tongues that are on average 18 inches long, and incredibly prehensile. They use this dexterity to navigate between and around acacia thorns, eating up to 75 pounds of leaves and twigs a day. But the acacia has developed a very interesting technique to combat the greedy giraffe.
Once the tree detects that their thorny boundaries have been breached, they release a chemical cue that triggers the production of tannins, which makes their leaves unpalatable to giraffes. Acacias can even take it one step further, by protecting not only themselves, but also their neighbors. The tree will release chemicals into the air as a warning signal that triggers nearby acacias to release tannins as well, forcing the giraffe herds to move on.
In addition to emitting chemicals that trigger defense, trees can also emit electrical signals when they are cut down, which may be a response similar to pain signals humans experience when wounded.
For example, pine trees send sap to wounded or cut areas almost immediately; the sap seals the wound and begins the process of healing using antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties.
Similarly, when elms and pines are attacked by leaf-eating caterpillars, they can actually detect caterpillar saliva, and in response will release pheromones that attract wasps, a natural predator of caterpillars.
A hot topic in botany today is mycorrhizae, the symbiotic relationship between a fungus and a tree or plant. In a mycorrhizal association, the fungus will colonize and intertwine with the host plant’s root system, playing an important role in plant nutrition, soil biology and soil chemistry.
Biologist Thomas Luehl is investigating the success of native plant restoration using local soil fungi on the Interstate 90 wildlife overcrossing.
“Mycelial mats form chemical and nutrient networks throughout forests, essentially allowing plants to exchange food and information similar to how we share information across the internet,” Luehl said.
They basically act as an extension of the tree’s roots; exploring the soil by growing and extending into tiny crevices to access nutrients that the tree otherwise would not have access to. But the fungi don’t do this for “free," mind you.
They can consume around 30% of the sugar that their host plant photosynthesizes from sunlight. It’s in this way that the relationship between fungi and trees is mutually beneficial; the trees gain access to more nutrients and the ability to communicate with each other and the fungi locks in a reliable source of nutrients.
Although trees seem to primarily communicate alarm and distress, they can do more than just warn each other of danger.
Using mycorrhizae, trees can also share lifesaving nutrients to keep each other alive. The healthiest trees growing in the best conditions, sometimes considered “mother trees,” are able to share water, sugar and other nutrients through their roots to young saplings in fully shaded areas of the forest.
These “mother trees” will even increase this flow of support in response to distress signals that neighboring trees emit; research shows that when the biggest and oldest trees are cut down, the survival rate of younger saplings is reduced, providing evidence that connected forests are healthier and more diverse and resilient.
This language of trees and plants is so much more complicated than we can begin to comprehend. I hope that after reading this, you might take a walk in your own backyard, go to one of our local natural areas such as Sarg Hubbard Park, Franklin Park and Cowiche Canyon, or even head farther onto the trails of the Okanagan-Wenatchee Forest. Maybe you can stop for a few moments and listen very carefully and see if you can hear what the trees are whispering to each other.
• Janell Shah is a wandering biologist who calls the Lower Yakima Valley home. She submits a column bimonthly for Explore.
