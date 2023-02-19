When was the last time you thought about salamanders?
It’s understandable if your answer is “never.” If I can be embarrassingly honest with you, prior to working as a research assistant for a herpetologist 10 years ago, I didn’t even really know what a salamander was. Before you judge (OK you can judge a little), I was specializing in large mammals and carnivores; what use was studying amphibians to me?
Then, in a series of fortunate events (that eventually led to a salamander wedding, but that’s a tale for another time), I found myself researching the chemical behavior of coastal giant salamanders on Snoqualmie Pass.
It was through this work, slogging across muddy trails in the rain, wading through streams in the pitch-black dark, topping my waders and nearly drowning under logs, that I found out how truly amazing salamanders are. They are seemingly insignificant — and frustratingly difficult to find in the wild — but their tiny bodies hold incredible ecological importance.
In the last few weeks, the sun has been popping out more frequently, melting frost off the windows and shooing away the last lingering patches of ice on the sidewalks. We’re beginning to see bright yellow sunrises and those beautiful, orange-red, wispy clouded sunsets our valley is so gracious to give us.
While all of that is poetic and beautiful, what it really means to me is that it’s almost salamander season.
Salamanders are amphibians that are typically found near water sources in temperate regions, but we are lucky to have at least two species that can be found here in the shrub-steppe: my favorite fossorial (primarily underground dwelling) creature, the tiger salamander, and the long-toed salamander.
Both species are elusive, and like most good things in the desert, you really have to work to find them. Despite years of attempts, I’ve actually never caught a tiger salamander in the wild. This is why our species spotlight this week is going to head farther west, where it’s far more likely to find a specific species of salamander.
The coastal giant salamander (Dicamtodon tenebrosus, also known as Dicamp) is the largest terrestrial salamander in the world, reaching upward of 12 inches in length, and they live right here in our state.
They have a distinctive “golden-retriever-like” face and inhabit damp, dense forests, mostly near streams and seeps. Terrestrial adults can be found under logs, rocks and, if you’re very lucky (and observant), crawling out in the open.
The juveniles, technically larvae, are fully aquatic and have beautiful bushy purple-red gills and a very long tail fin. They inhabit small to medium streams for three to five years, at which point they will either “decide” to retain their aquatic features or transform to their terrestrial adult form.
This “decision” is less of a conscious act, and more of an environmental pressure. If it’s more favorable to stay in the stream, they’ll retain their aquatic features and will then be classified as neotenic. But if the stream becomes low, there’s a high presence of predators or there’s an increase in population density, they will lose their gills, their hands will adapt to walking on land and they will develop their signature camouflage mottling.
Adult Dicamps can be very difficult to find, and they are well noted in the herpetology world for their voracious appetite of mice, shrews, slugs, snails and even snakes. One of their favorite snacks are tasty banana slugs, which can be as large as the salamander eating them.
A few years ago, as I was heaving myself over a log dam (look, I’d love to tell you I effortlessly bounded over them like a Labrador, but let’s be honest), I came across a Dicamp consuming a banana slug that was easily the same size, if not bigger than he was.
Have you ever seen “Shrek?” Do you remember the living balloon animals that Shrek and Fiona made? That’s exactly what a Dicamp looks like after it eats a too-big slug, ridiculously engorged with tiny little legs sticking out on either side of his massive torso. It’s hilarious.
Despite how relatable their tendency to gorge themselves makes them, the general populace often considers salamanders and other amphibians “creepy, crawly and slimy.” They are unfairly treated or even killed because of this misconception.
While yes, they aren’t the cuddliest of creatures, they are important and should be revered. Amphibians are considered “canaries in the coal mine,” which is an idiom that means they are so sensitive to adverse conditions that they can be used as an indicator of a deteriorating natural environment.
Salamanders (and all amphibians) have porous skin; some, like the lungless salamander, breathe entirely through their skin. Their porous skin makes them incredibly sensitive to toxins in their environment, and as such they are great indicators for healthy water quality levels.
Dicamps in particular are also extremely threatened by logging practices, so their population density can be used as a potential metric for forest health and management.
I hope the next time you find yourself meandering in the woods near a stream in our surrounding forests, you might stop for a few moments and imagine the often-overlooked world you’re walking through. There’s an entire tiny ecosystem just under your hiking boots full of mushrooms, amphibians and moss that’s waiting to be discovered. Who knows? Maybe it’ll change your life like it changed mine.
• Janell Shah is a wandering biologist who calls the Lower Yakima Valley home. She submits a column bimonthly for Explore.
