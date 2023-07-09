I don’t know about you, but it seems that every year that passes is speeding by faster and faster, as if someone hit the fast-forward button on the VCR. (I just aged myself.)
All ageism jokes aside, I’ve recently been fixating on the concept of time and how humans perceive it. Why does it seem to tick by faster in my mind than it does on the clock?
According to Psychology Today, the speeding up of subjective time as you age is well-documented, but there doesn’t appear to be any sort of consensus on the cause. A common explanation that I’ve seen referenced by other sources is one’s percentage of recallable life.
For example, for a 10-year-old, one year represents 10% of their entire life. In comparison, one year represents less than 2% for a 50-year-old adult. This may be why we typically recall long days and almost endless summers as children, but months and years appear to be rapidly fleeting as we age.
Another potential explanation is the neural pacemaker theory. Essentially, children’s brains may have a faster electrophysical undulation and rhythm than adults, enabling them to have more conscious experiences in a unit of time than adults. These electrophysical undulations slow as people age, affecting our internal sense of the passage of time.
Imagine a camera that’s taking photos of a theatrical play at specific intervals of time. If it takes a photo every minute, the play will be captured with a detailed account of the story. In contrast, if it took a photo every 30 minutes, it would only record a few snapshots. When comparing the two sets of photos, the set of photos with more images would appear to convey a much longer performance.
I had to reread that article a few times to understand the very basics of neural signal processing, so don’t worry if you’re scratching your head in confusion. I still am.
My takeaway is that when we were younger, we processed experiences in rapid-fire, and as we age that slows. Combining that with the stagnation of new experiences, the monotony of the day-to-day, and the increasing percentage of “lived life” comparable to our age, the subjective increase in passage of time makes sense.
So how might we go about slowing time down a bit?
Over the winter I wrote about mindfulness, hygge and finding magic in the mundane. It’s so easy to get caught up in the dark days of winter, and sometimes we need a gentle reminder of all the good things there are in this world. It occurred to me over the past week that maybe we need that reminder during summer as well.
I hadn’t previously considered that amid blooming flowers, green leaves and the smell of freshly cut grass and hops, I would ever need to slow down to take some time and enjoy it. Winter is cold and can be lonely, but summer seems to be the time of year that we all overextend ourselves, attending events, socializing and saying “Yes!” to every invitation, which can result in time flying by even faster. Before you know it, you blink and a month has passed, your yard is in disarray and you’re so very tired.
I previously recommended Jenny Odell’s book to you, “How to Do Nothing — Resisting the Attention Economy,” and another tool to put in your toolbox is the concept of niksen, which is the Dutch art of doing nothing.
While Odell postulates the art of continuously choosing what we focus our attention on, niksen quite literally means “to do nothing.”
No phones, no television, not even mindfulness, which has the explicit goal of being fully present in the moment. Niksen is purpose-free, and might even be considered intentional mindlessness.
In an effort to have unguarded moments, where I don’t try to find something new to do (which is incredibly difficult for me), I wrote down a few things I’ve done recently that helped rest my frontal lobe and reduced cognitive fatigue.
It’s rare that I allow myself time to just exist, as every moment needs to be productive in some way.
The other day, I wandered down to the Yakima River and skipped rocks with no timeline or goal — I’m not even good at skipping rocks. But I felt such relief from the simple act of just doing something for no reason at all.
On a sunny afternoon, I laid in the grass under my newly planted (and rapidly growing) mugwort and watched the way light dappled between the leaves, making sure that my phone was nowhere near me to offer any distraction.
The other night I laid on the floor through an entire Lana Del Rey album, listening to the words and letting my mind wander as it would. It felt great.
By giving yourself a break from constant busyness, your frontal lobe throttles down and allows your body to enter a “rest-and-digest” response, contrary to the well-known “fight-or-flight” response. This can reduce stress, tap into your creative outlet and train you to become more comfortable with refusing to be so busy all the time (even if that busyness is a result of fun events).
I recently heard a David Bowie quote, “It’s only forever. It’s not long at all.” We think we have forever, that time is an infinite hourglass, but we really don’t know how long our forever is.
While filling every second that we’re not at work or doing “productive tasks” with fun excursions or socialization can be great, make sure that you take time to skip the rock, watch birds fly around or sit in a cafe just to people-watch. I promise it is time well spent.
• Janell Shah is a wandering biologist who calls the Lower Yakima Valley home. She submits a column bimonthly.
