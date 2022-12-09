The holiday season is upon us!
This time of year is sometimes dreaded, sometimes eagerly anticipated, but always centered around one thing: eating at a table with people we care about.
This is most often in the kitchen, and whether the people we surround ourselves with are blood-related or not, the kitchen and accompanying table are the beating heart of the home.
Humans have always been communal. Our collective gathering began with a fire in a cave and became the diverse and multicultural phenomenon that it is today, spanning across the globe and incorporating more traditions and facets than I could ever describe.
Still, across all of these cultures, the kitchen table (or equivalent) is always at the center of this familial convergence. I find this concept enthralling; I enjoy thinking about the dynamics of human gathering and why the table is such an important aspect of community.
I found a poem focused on this thought; it really resonated with me and I wanted to share it with you. The poet is Joy Harjo and the poem is titled “Perhaps the World Ends Here." It begins like this:
The world begins at a kitchen table. No matter what, we must eat to live.
The gifts of earth are brought and prepared, set on the table. So it has been since creation,
and it will go on.
This poem is so simple, yet deep in its message. When we take a closer look at the metaphors that Harjo depicts in her poem, we can imagine that kitchen tables may represent the human experience itself.
The table might be referencing the human craving for good company and the important recognition that our lives — birth, childhood, adulthood, death, and everything in between — are occurring around a seemingly inconsequential object.
You might be thinking, “Janell, you’ve lost your mind. How could a table mean so much?” But hear me out!
My grandfather, Chimanlal, raised every generation after him with the firm teaching that anyone who walks through your door is your family. It doesn’t matter if you just packed up dinner and they say they’re not hungry. It doesn’t matter if you can barely afford to feed yourself. You bring everyone to the kitchen table and feed them, drink with them, laugh with them, comfort them.
This is a teaching that exists in my dad’s home to this day. When we walk through the front door, none of us are ever surprised to see a stranger sitting at the kitchen counter, and we’re even less surprised when they soon enough become family.
We see this generational transfer of values in the physical form of inherited family tables. These weathered and worn oak heirlooms that have hosted hundreds of family dinners, caught innumerable tears, held thousands of laughs. Each scratch and scuff tells a story and holds a memory.
This concept of love that brings everyone together in celebration, sadness and joy is passed from generation to generation. While I didn’t inherit my grandfather’s table, I did inherit this idea, and proudly continue the legacy of my grandfather to this day.
My 1975 thrifted table that I bought for $60 has seen her fair share of tears, laughter and gatherings in just the few years she’s been in our kitchen. It has also turned strangers into family. My husband has always, if warily, accepted my tendency to bring home “misfits,” which began years ago with our first “open door policy” on Thanksgiving.
We sent out a beacon: If you don’t have somewhere to be today, come to our house. That one holiday has blossomed into a “Misfit Isle” that includes people from half a dozen states and multiple countries. It is our own community of odd friends that is constantly growing and embracing other wanderers and people who might not have the traditional family, or a kitchen table at their fingertips.
This column came to mind as I sat with someone who I now consider family, listening to the history of their lineage and how the 100-year-old table I was sitting at fit into it. The reverence and tales of inherited love, values and morals brought to mind the Harjo poem, and I began to think of how difficult the holidays can be for some people.
You might think that because you’re from a complicated or dysfunctional family, or because you didn’t inherit a family heirloom, that you can’t relate to any of this. But that’s not true. This isn’t about the physical object; a table can be a piece of plywood on cinder blocks. What matters is the people sitting around it. Blood-relation or not, we all have this primordial instinct to gather and feel part of something. We can always build a community; the table is just the symbol.
I hope that after reading this, you might give your kitchen table a double take and consider the deeper emotion that this inanimate object holds, and I hope that you can find comfort with your community; whatever that might look like. When it comes to having a joyful holiday season, we all have a seat at the table.
Janell Shah is a wandering biologist who calls the Lower Yakima Valley home. She will submit a column bimonthly.
