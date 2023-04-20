Ah, spring in the Valley.
While we often associate this time of year with tulips, sunshine and fluffy white clouds, here in the Yakima Valley we can count on a surprise hailstorm, fog and unexpected rain showers — all of which we’ve had in the last week.
While winter slowly melts away, I tend to find myself lured into a false sense of security. Last weekend I wore shorts ... until it hailed, and I realized that no, it is not in fact summer, yet.
When I find myself begrudgingly retreating into the walls of my home, hiding away from the wind and icy precipitation, I look for solace from the relentless Lady Winter. Most often I end up finding that solace in my houseplants.
At my last count, before I began graduate school, I had over 70 houseplants. You might be thinking, “Wow, that’s a lot of plants!” You’re not wrong. It is a lot of plants, and sometimes it is a lot of work.
Over the course of the two grueling years of my degree, I lost about 20 plants because it wasn’t possible for me to keep them and myself alive. I used to take every plant death personally, until one day my best friend Claire said, “They owe you nothing.”
It totally changed the personal pain I felt to more of an acceptance whenever I lost a plant to overwatering, underwatering, too much light, too little light, rust — the list goes on. Outdoor plants grow between the cracks in the sidewalk, but if the humidity isn’t just right for an Alocasia it will crumple in on itself like a dying star.
You might wonder, “OK, well if houseplants are such a pain, why do you have so many?”
You’re totally valid in wondering that. I ask myself that every time I carve out an hour to water them, or at least once a month when I frantically text my friend April Rohrbach, owner of The Botany Shop, 209 W. Third Ave. in Ellensburg (if you haven’t been, run, now), about a sick plant. But, aside from their aesthetic beauty, there are many benefits to keeping houseplants as pets.
According to a study published in the Journal of Physiological Anthropology, plants kept in your home or workspace can make you feel more soothed, calm and comfortable. Participants in the study were found to display a decrease in blood pressure and heart rate while repotting a houseplant versus completing a computer-based task.
I can affirm that when I’m stressed at work, I find myself fiddling with the small greenhouse I’ve brought into my office, and it really seems to help dissipate that stress.
In the 1980s, NASA conducted a study looking at how well plants remove contaminants from the air (I gather that’s quite important when you’re living in a sealed aircraft). Researchers found that the roots and soil of houseplants reduced airborne volatile organic compounds significantly.
There are a few species that are more effective than others at purifying the air, such as Ficus trees, spider plants, snake plants and rubber trees. I have all of them. I really like clean air.
It’s well known that gardening and working with plants, or horticulture as it’s called, can be therapeutic.
In Scandinavian countries they include horticulture therapy in elderly care homes and for Alzheimer’s patients, finding that it relieves anxiety and induces a feeling of well-being. I can attest to the wonders of repotting plants or taking care of my plants if I’m not feeling at my mental best. I think it has something to do with tending to a living thing and keeping it healthy.
On a deeply personal note, plants — or at least one in particular — signify so much more to me. My grandfather absolutely loved houseplants. He had them everywhere, and he could seemingly speak to them; he always knew exactly what they needed.
As a child I remember watching him tenderly caring for an assortment of exotic plants, and I grew up with plants being an integral part of my home life. My dad carried on the tradition and inherited a few of my grandfather’s plants, most notably his Dieffenbachia. Some time ago, that Dieffenbachia was lost to our family, but about two years ago the top of the 35-year-old Dieffenbachia, which had snapped off the base, was brought back to me.
In Gujarati, grandfather is Dada, so I named the Dieffenbachia “Dada-Plant” (Grandfather-Plant). In the last two years I was able to coax Dada-Plant back to life, and he now stands over 6 feet tall.
Blooming Dieffenbachias are rare. The conditions must be just right. During the week of my wedding, Dada-Plant bloomed for the first time while in my care. My dad called it my Dada’s gift and blessing to my husband and me. He said the last time it had bloomed was about 20 years ago when my Dada was alive.
So, you see, plants can be so much more than pretty décor. They can be the last remnant you have of someone you love. They can be a stress reducer, a fun hobby and even a health-booster in your home or office.
I understand that the world of plants can be intimidating, but remember what Claire says: “They don’t owe you anything.”
Don’t be scared! Start with something easy and see if you have the horticulture passion. You can visit the Central Washington University Greenhouse, 400 E. University Way in Ellensburg, from 1-3 p.m. Fridays and pick up a plant for a small donation.
Take a tour and see plants from around the world — you might even be lucky enough to see the extraordinary Linnea, the greenhouse and vivarium manager, teaching kids and adults how to love reptiles and care for plants.
If you go What: Central Washington University Greenhouse. When: 1-3 p.m. Fridays. Where: 400 E. University Way, Ellensburg.
