Some days are repetitive. The route you walk becomes mundane, the landscape is drab, maybe you even get a little bored of seeing the same people every day, every weekend, every month.
It can feel like as the years go by, it’s more and more difficult to be excited with the day to day; to be invested in the world happening around you. Every day becomes the same. That’s why I travel.
For years I worked multiple jobs and saved every penny at the expense of living a “normal” life and put all of my eggs into one basket — getting out of the Valley and exploring the world beyond.
It was easy at first. I was full of that addictive chaos that is teenage angst. In my mid-20s I watched the people around me getting married, purchasing houses and having babies.
I just kept buying one-way plane tickets. I would leave for months at a time and feed my soul with exotic foods, hitchhiking, couch surfing and seeing wonders of the world. Then I would get homesick, come back to the Valley and start the cycle again.
In my late 20s, I began seeing a therapist. One day she said, “You’re always planning the ‘Next Big Thing,’ but what do you enjoy on a Thursday night? A Monday morning? Your whole life can’t be on hold while you save up to leave the country. You need to find enjoyment in the small things.” Thus began my search for “living in the present.”
The other day I listened to an NPR Lifekit podcast episode, “How paying attention can help you appreciate what’s right in front of you” and I wanted to share it with you. The gist is to act like a tourist in your own town.
Humans tend to enter autopilot in familiar settings, and that combined with our “go-go-go” society makes it very easy to gloss over tiny aspects of the world around us that connect us to ourselves, each other and to nature as a whole.
The author being interviewed in this episode, Jenny Odell, says that, “Paying attention is tracking something through space and time, and acknowledging that it is also alive to its environment.” The concept of “re-opening your eyes” doesn’t have to be just nature-based; we can also think about how inanimate objects change over time.
One of the details I’ve latched onto in my pursuit of the “paying attention” quest is how the light shining through my window blinds changes throughout the day. It’s soft and glowing in the morning, casting a comforting shadow over my duvet in my bedroom. In the afternoon the light is brighter and casts warm silhouettes across my living room floor.
I enjoy trying to see the rooms I spend so much time in in a different light (literally and figuratively), and love the concept of sunlight, which subtly changes every minute of the day, but changes my home environment so dramatically.
Of course, if you’re like me, you might find it easier to feel more connected when you’re outside. I try to explore places close to home, such as the Toppenish Wildlife Refuge, Snow Mountain Ranch and spots along the Yakima River.
I find the more often I visit these places, the more I notice about the space and its inhabitants. One of my cherished pastimes is going to the same point along the Yakima and sitting quietly until I’m unnoticed by the local residents.
There’s nothing quite like sitting still enough for pelicans to float by undisturbed, watching fish jumping out of the water to catch mayflies, otters playing tag with each other and failing to notice you sitting on the bank; it really is like stepping into another world.
Having these moments of solitude is therapy in itself, but it can also be helpful to take others to these familiar places. What we see on a day-to-day basis is what we’re looking for, so looking at these familiar views with someone else’s eyes can illuminate so many details that we’ve completely overlooked.
I have actively struggled with feeling antsy, unsettled and bored with life. Recently I realized how important taking pause and really finding magic in the mundane is, including the tiniest details such as ants prepping their winter food storage in my garden.
If you can relate, just know you’re not alone. Try to recognize that everything around you, living or inanimate, has a past, a future, and these “things” are existing in time and changing with you, and there’s comfort in that.
Now go outside and pay attention to the way frost glistens in the sunlight and turns even the smallest blade of grass into a work of art.
