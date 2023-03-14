Putting a string on a stick and using it to launch another sharpened stick may possibly be one of the most primordial human experiences.
Since approximately 20,000 B.C. (and likely before), humans have been partaking in the art of archery for sustenance as well as warfare. Humans have been modifying and adapting the basic concept of the bow for millennia, leading to many variations adapted to specific uses, which sometimes changed the course of history.
Short, composite bows helped the horseback archers of Genghis Khan’s army sweep across Asia, conquering vast areas of land (I shoot a horse bow). Meanwhile, long yew bows were utilized in England during the Middle Ages, which changed the course of history and resulted in England becoming a world superpower for centuries. My husband built one of these, and it’s an impressive piece.
With the advent of gunpowder, however, archery quickly became obsolete as a warfare tactic and was largely abandoned. It wasn’t until the late 1700s that archery was revived as a recreational sport, when British aristocracy began practicing archery because it triggered a sense of nostalgia for medieval chivalry and tradition.
While hardly comparable, millennials can relate with our generation’s obsession with Pyrex and teak furniture.
In the mid-1800s, archery shifted from an elite recreational pastime to a much more commonplace and accessible sport.
Groups such as the Grand National Archery Society formed a system of rules and events that laid the foundation of modern archery, and in turn led to the invention of different types of bows such as recurve and compound bows.
While archery still isn’t as popular as baseball or football, there are places that practice it as a competitive and even national sport.
Here in the Yakima Valley, we are fortunate enough to have one such place. The Kamiakin Roving Archers club was formed outside Wapato in the mid-1950s by a group of archery enthusiasts. Originally, the club met at members' homes on a rotating schedule, which is how Roving became integrated into their name.
At first the club was held primarily outdoors, so shoots revolved around bow fishing and target shooting in the surrounding forests and shrub-steppe areas. Eventually the club was able to secure a building, which is how indoor shooting became available to members and nonmembers.
Today there are about 22 registered Kamiakin Roving Archers members. Board member Steve Gay has held the role of club president for about five years now.
I’ve known Gay for about 27 years, and the two things that come to mind when I think of him are archery and motorcycles.
For years, Gay rode his bike all around the state to compete in 3D fun shoots, which are like golf tournaments, but instead of hitting golf balls toward holes, competitors shoot arrows at life-size, three-dimensional foam targets shaped like animals. These courses typically use different distances and (if held outdoors) natural terrain features, which simulate hunting situations and challenges.
“I started out at 4-H camp when I was a young, young kid," he said. "I got interested in shooting bows and arrows there, and then my mom and dad would buy us those '60s and '70s fiberglass Bear and Martin bows for Christmas. That’s how I got into it, and I just kept going, and then I found out about the club because I’d go to the 3D shoots."
While archery is often misconstrued as only a form of hunting, that couldn’t be further from the truth. Bow hunting is very popular and hunters make up a large number of participants, but the sport is open to everyone and anyone who wants to learn how to lose arrows.
Neither my husband nor I hunt, but we are both avid archers and prefer simple traditional bows to the high-tech compound bows (a more modern type of bow that is typically used for hunting) that are popular today.
“I think about half of our members here hunt and maybe half don’t," Gay said. "We have the equipment for anyone to try to shoot traditional or barebow (without sights), and then if they like the sport they can go from there,” Gay said.
“There’s been a real big swing towards traditional archery, going away from compounds. People seem to like the slower pace of the recurve bow or longbow. So that’s been a real big change.”
An accessible sport
Archery is often neglected for other, more popular sports such as hockey, baseball and soccer, but it actually offers a more accessible option than most other activities. Archery is available to everyone regardless of age or gender and is even included on the roster for Special Olympics.
As long as you’ve got a bow with a draw weight appropriate to your strength, you can participate in archery. No expensive gear or pricey membership fees are required. It’s a hobby that is (often surprisingly) 95% mental and 5% physical.
“Some kids can’t play basketball or soccer or baseball," Gay said. "Archery is really accessible. It’s just you doing the sport. It opens up a new world of possibilities. You don’t have to be really fast or really strong. The general consensus is that it’s a real mental sport."
“For some kids it’ll help their concentration, it’ll help their motor skills, their confidence. It’s really easy to be negative if you have a bad shot, so you have to learn how to say, ‘OK, I’m going to do it right – I'm going to hit it in the middle’, not, ‘I hope I don’t miss that target.'”
Membership in decline
With a club and sport that’s so dedicated to inclusivity and accessibility, it’s difficult to understand why and how membership is plummeting.
“Membership is really getting low," Gay said. "Just like Lions Club and Legions and all those clubs, it’s dropping off. It's really hard to get members. We’re a nonprofit, so all the money we make goes right back into our building and targets and keeping the club going and putting on shoots for people to come to. So, we do need people to come. We don’t make money to live on, we just make money for the club."
Historically, the archery club began its season at the beginning of November and hosted multiple indoor 3D shoots and leagues. However, with membership declining and inflation increasing, this past winter they had to bump their start date to January because it was too expensive to run heat in the building. With fewer members and dues, it makes hosting archery opportunities such as the Triple Crown, a multi weekend-long indoor 3D fun shoot, more difficult to stage.
On average, the costs to operate the club are about $4,000 a year, and the membership fees are kept at a reasonable price, but it’s still a struggle to operate. For essentially the same cost as one dinner at a restaurant, you could join the archery club for a year and build a community around your new hobby.
You would have access to indoor and outdoor shoots, a 3D fun shoot, a golf shoot, and on Tuesdays and Thursdays you can practice or join a league. The club even offers a free 1.5-hour introductory lesson, and they have traditional bows that you can practice with.
“Our goal is kids and families – I think our future is getting the kids more involved,” Gay said.
Archery is potentially one of the most affordable hobbies. The general rule of thumb is that it can be as cheap or expensive as you want it to be, depending on the brand and quality of bow you purchase.
A good, entry-level traditional bow will cost you about $150, and with the right care can last decades. (I would know; both my husband and I shoot 1950s Bear recurves.) Your main recurring expense will be the arrows, costing about $70 a dozen, which you can expect to purchase every 1-2 years depending on your luck tracking down any arrows that didn’t hit the target.
Archery came into my life around the same time as salamanders and excessive outdoor time. While I can’t say if it was archery or other factors that improved my quality of life, I can say that I have become very fond of the sport.
For about a year I lived in a boarding house that had a trash heap in the backyard, stacked high with mattresses, fridges and an assortment of other household goods. On particularly rough days I would go home and aim right at the spray-painted target on whatever bit of trash was visible and take out all my frustrations with my bow. I shattered a lot of arrows but eliminated even more frustration.
Archery allows you to connect with your breath in a similar way to yoga and forces your mind to focus on a singular objective. Once you draw that string back, nothing exists but you, your breath and the target.
I have found the Kamiakin Roving Archers welcoming and educational. Archery in general has been one of the best hobbies I’ve ever been exposed to, and I’ve enjoyed learning about its rich history and connecting with other archery enthusiasts.
If you’ve been considering a new sport or interest, I hope you can research more about the world of archery, and maybe give it a “shot.”
Janell Shah is a wandering biologist who calls the Lower Yakima Valley home. She submits a column bimonthly for Explore.
