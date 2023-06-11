Depending on whom you ask, humans and dogs have been communally living and depending on each other anywhere from 15,000 to 30,000 years, a staggering amount of time. But when we consider that the relationship likely began with humans following wolves as they hunted — and wolves in turn realizing that it was far easier to get scraps from their bipedal friends rather than expending all their energy on hunting — it makes sense.
As time ticked on, wolves and humans began migrating together from Asia to North America, and speciation occurred, splitting dogs from wolves forevermore. This resulted in the earliest known animal domestication, beating other human achievements such as the advent of agriculture and domestication of horses and other livestock by thousands of years.
Fast forward to today, and the relationship between humans and our canine friends has stood the test of time. As of 2022, approximately 44.5% of U.S. households own dogs, and I happily count myself in that percentage — or at least I used to.
I’ll stop here for one second just to say: I don’t love all dogs. Not all people are dog people. I’m not a dog person. This isn’t about that; this is about Siren, who was the “Goodest Girl.” (All dogs are the best dogs to their people; I understand that.)
Siren materialized in my life with the same ethereal manner that became her signature trademark. On an overcast day in March 2008, Siren stopped all traffic at a major intersection. She was mistaken for a bear cub and panic ensued. The police were called. After much searching, the elusive “bear cub” wasn’t found, so the officer went back to their patrol car -- and sitting on the driver’s seat was the fluffiest, happiest puppy. She was taken to the Yakima Humane Society, and after it was determined she wasn’t a lost pet, she was brought home to me by my mother. So began the Saga of Siren.
My companion in every sense of the word, Siren traversed three countries and 40 states with me, and there was never a person who met Siren who didn’t immediately love her. She even has a global fan club that never met her but loves her deeply.
Half chow-chow, half border collie and intelligent nearly to a fault, Siren was almost human-like in her calculated decisions and expressions. In her younger years, it got her into trouble, but during her golden years it made her settle well into porch life, listening and seemingly contributing to many a midnight musing.
We spent 14 years together. Fourteen wonderful years consisting of many moves, relationships, failures, successes, the darkest moments of my life and the brightest. She was the constant, the never-wavering north star. My best friend.
There isn’t adequate verbiage to describe the connection between Siren and me. It transcended anything I’ve ever had, or probably will ever have again. She wasn’t my shadow, she was a neurological part of me — I doubt I’ll ever step to my right again, because that’s where Siren sits. I’ll never get out of bed without checking to make sure I don’t step on her because she always slept at a cattywampus angle next to me. I’ll always try to find her in the rearview mirror to lock eyes and make sure the window is rolled down just to her liking. I will spend the rest of my life searching for her face just around the curve in the trail, peeking at me, urging me to, “Hurry up! I wanna run!”
In August 2020, I found out that Siren was suffering from liver failure. Her veterinarian gave her about 10 days to live, if we were lucky. I’m sure that someday I’ll have to contend with the deals, promises and begging that I did with the universe; but with lots of medication, sleeping on the floor with her, desperate love and homemade meatloaf, I was lucky enough to keep my girl for another 10 months.
Those 10 months were full of hourly medication doses, scraps of paper that detailed every move she made littering the house, at least two walks a day — which became stroller rides toward the end, and my entire life and schedule revolving around what Siren needed to be comfortable.
On June 13, 2021, at 11:57 p.m., Siren departed this realm on her own terms and began her next adventure, this time without me at her side. The grief that I felt in that moment and in the months following was something I had never experienced before. It sounded ridiculous at first — how could losing a pet hurt so much? Not just emotionally, but physically as well.
It took awhile to work through the logic, but if we consider how long dogs and humans have been cohabitating and the obvious strong bond between us, it checks out. There are thousands of years of parallel evolutionary kinship between us, and for many people, a relationship with their dog can surpass most of their relationships with other humans. That relationship and companionship can dictate our schedules, get us out of the house and exercising, and can be the base of our daily routine.
The ripple effect of losing that relationship can reverberate throughout our entire lives. The disruption of routine can be jarring, and even though the grief may be as intense as when a significant person in our life dies, the mourning process is completely different.
Generally, our society doesn’t hold the loss of pets to the same regard as the loss of human relationships. This can make it very difficult to work through the grieving process. It adds a layer of embarrassment — of shame about the severity of grief we feel, and we may not have the same social support because it’s “just a pet.” I’ve actively struggled with this since Siren’s death, as I’ve grappled with the void in my life compounded with personal shame that I haven’t “gotten over it yet.”
This June marks two years since losing Siren, and while the grief isn’t necessarily dissipated, it has changed form; it’s no longer a ton of bricks on my chest or a relentless stabbing pain. Now it’s like a thorn or splinter stuck under my fingernail, or an ache I just can’t place. It took over a year before I was able to enter a pet store. The few times I have gone into a pet store, I have subconsciously picked up a toy or treat for Siren with the intent of surprising her, only to realize a second later that she’s not here anymore.
The poet Mary Oliver wrote, “Dogs die so soon. I have my stories of that grief, no doubt many of you do also. It is almost a failure of will, a failure of love, to let them grow old — or so it feels. We would do anything to keep them with us, and to keep them young.” If you relate to this quote, I cannot recommend Oliver's book “Dog Songs” enough.
This second week of June, I hope that you can join me in celebrating Siren. If you have a dog, take them on a nice, long hike or walk. Let them sniff around without purpose, let them dawdle and smell and meander without meaning; give them an extra pat and a treat for me.
If you don’t have a dog (or even if you do), please head over to the Yakima Humane Society, 2405 W. Birchfield Road, and walk some of the dogs who are waiting for their forever homes. As long as you’re 18, or have an adult with you, you can walk dogs from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. It’s a great way to get exercise for yourself, give back to your community, and help dogs get exercise.
• Janell Shah is a wandering biologist who calls the Lower Yakima Valley home. She submits a column bimonthly.
