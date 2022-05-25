A series of events celebrating life and freedom are planned in Yakima for Juneteenth, including a COVID-19 memorial and A concert by Seattle musician and vocalist Josephine Howell.
Juneteenth commemorates the announcement on June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Texas, that all slaves were free under the terms of the Emancipation Proclamation. It signifies the end of slavery in the U.S. more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.
Here’s the Yakima celebration schedule, courtesy of Yakima’s Opportunities Industrialization Center of Washington, The Seasons Performance Hall and Shaw and Sons Funeral Home.
• Friday, June 17: Community members can enjoy a free concert by pianist and vocalist Danae Howe at the Seasons Gallery & Bistro, 101 N. Naches Ave. in Yakima. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. and features food and local wines, ales and ciders.
• Saturday, June 18: The 31st annual Juneteenth Event at Martin Luther King Jr. Park brings the community together for entertainment, food, vendors and resources. The event from the Yakima County NAACP starts at noon at 610 S. Ninth St. in Yakima. For more information, call 509-575-6114.
• Sunday, June 19: The weekendlong celebration closes with a special “In Memoriam” event and slideshow honoring African American family members lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. Howell will perform an a capella rendition of a traditional gospel hymn before moving into her Joyous Freedom Celebration Concert, which is a journey through gospel, blues and jazz.
The event is from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at The Seasons Performance Hall, 101 N. Naches Ave. in Yakima. The bistro will offer drinks and serve traditional family-style dishes from the African American community.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit theseasonsyakima.com. Doors open at 4:15 p.m.
