Limitations come in all forms. Some are self-inflicted, work-related or from the strains of raising a family.
Others can be invisible boundaries created by treaties between Native American tribes and the U.S. government.
One local artist is doing his best to break those restraints through Native American-influenced characters in a surrealist environment and space.
Vernon Ketchen is a Yakama/Wanapum artist and creates under the name Vernon Ketchup.
Ketchup, 31, lives in Yakima and Wapato and is a self-taught artist. He’s been creating art for most of his life but began to take it seriously four years ago, kicking into overdrive when the COVID-19 pandemic kept him at home for an extended period.
Ketchup is a full-time field technician for Yakama Nation Networks, a fiancé and a father to an 8-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son. Finding time to create characters in surreal, science fiction environments isn’t easy, but he manages to juggle work, family and art.
He is doing his best to make art that shares his Native experience and viewpoint outside the borders of the Yakama Nation reservation.
Wyanchi, part of the Space Ghost crew, is one of Ketchup’s characters. Ketchup says the crew’s name reflects what it can feel like to be Native American.
“Being a Native American is like being a ghost because people know you’re there but you’re not there. You’re not present,” Ketchup said.
The Native experience Ketchup lives is underrepresented in the creative world, he says. Tribal designs are found in popular stores like Zumiez, but characters are lacking in popular culture.
“I feel Natives are underrepresented in animations, comics and superheroes,” Ketchup said. “That’s what my art is for. I make Native American stuff because I’m Native, I’m trying to create stuff for everyone. How do I get outsiders of the reservation and bring them in?
“Gotta just have human relations, stuff that everyone can relate to. But then also have true Native roots and then can show that to them.”
Ketchup is always trying to figure out how his art and characters will stick with people.
“Every illustration I draw, I’m always like, ‘How would this person engage with these other characters that I made? How would it all work in the same world?’” Ketchup said.
The illustrations Ketchup creates are comedic characters that sometimes teach a serious message.
“I’m taking Native American teachings and presenting them in a comical manner. It’s goofing around with a serious message,” Ketchup said.
Ketchup’s ideas and art are influenced by the cartoon “Adventure Time.”
“They do some serious stuff, but they have a lot of fart jokes, which makes the whole message a little bit entertaining and easier to digest,” he said.
The digital art prints Ketchup creates begin with pencil on paper. From there, the sketches are uploaded to his iPad for editing and enhancements. Ketchup taught himself perspective, color theory, and how to use different software programs and hardware.
Animations and short films are next for Ketchup. Each character he creates already has a backstory and storyline. While describing these characters, he shares how each is a part of his personality or representative of a loved family member or friend.
As Ketchup is working on illustrations and dabbling with animation, he is deciding how he can use short films to tell stories about the Yakama Wars and other uneasy subjects like the displacement of the Wanapum people for construction of the Hanford site.
“How can I talk about the Yakama Wars using characters? And I’m still kind of trying to master animation. I actually want to bring some short films alive, to bring my characters alive and have them telling their stories,” he said.
As Ketchup develops his stories and characters, he is looking to expand his website inventory. He sells prints and stickers, and plans to add T-shirts.
“Take a piece of my creativity and put it in your home, office, class, wherever. Art just makes things better,” according to Ketchup’s website.
Ketchup’s art is making the rounds beyond the Yakama Reservation. His first show was in October 2021 at Collaboration Coffee, 18 S. First St. He recently sent some of his prints to Australia. He was commissioned by Ocean Spray. And he crafted a design that will be put on coffee mugs for Fiddles Coffee House in Wapato.
“I feel like there’s a big shift going on, where Native Americans aren’t going to be ghosts anymore and we’re gonna be very present,” Ketchup said.
He encourages younger Native Americans to find something they like and go for it.
“Don’t hesitate. Just do it,” he said. “You know, even if it’s not good in the beginning, just keep going.”
