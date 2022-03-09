Yakima Maker Space started as a tool-lending service out of the back of a van.
Creativity needs space to grow, and in 2013 Yakima Maker Space grew by acquiring a building in downtown Yakima at 16 S. First St.
“YMS is a collective of educators, hobbyists and tinkerers who come together — people who really do believe in the mission statement here: collaborate, educate and create,” said Eve Rich, office administrator at Yakima Maker Space.
The maker space is nonprofit and offers a spot to make almost anything. From ceramics to fiber arts, crocheting, leather work, glassblowing and woodwork, users provide the ideas and materials.
Dues-paying members have 24-hour access to tools and space to create things with like-minded individuals.
Among other things, YMS offers graphic design software, a laser engraver, screen printing gear, 3D printers, vinyl cutters, a full woodworking shop and silversmithing tools.
It’s amazing to see what can be achieved when someone has the space and right tools, Rich said.
All levels of entrepreneurship are welcome at Yakima Maker Space. Bays are available for small-business members who want to work for themselves and enjoy their craft.
But it's not just about arts and crafts. Some members started their small business at the maker space and grew enough to go out on their own, Rich said.
Instructors offer a variety of classes in the space. Classes are available for members and nonmembers.
Current classes include acrylic paintings, watercolors, ceramics and digital photography. Wood shop classes are also available. The website is the best way to find classes and when they’re offered.
Classes that include an adult beverage are popular and returning students often become members of Yakima Maker Space.
There are approximately 300 Yakima Maker Space members, Rich said. Numbers dropped during the pandemic. As the new normal is being navigated, maker space has slowly started picking up.
“I'm just so happy to see this place slowly coming back to life, especially after COVID. We are open to everybody from every walk of life. We're a safe space. And we want to be here for the community and continue to be here for decades to come,” Rich said.
Individual and family participation membership levels are available and can be paid annually or monthly. For a smaller fee, supporting memberships offer less but still support the space and its mission. It’s ideal for someone who wants to support a nonprofit, Rich said.
“We couldn't be here doing what we're doing now without our members, without our instructors or volunteers and our board of directors. Especially our membership, if it wasn't for the love they have for this place, we wouldn't be here,” Rich said.
Jeff Barbee is a tabletop glassblower. He makes a range of items using a tabletop torch, kiln and a mix of techniques and gravity.
Barbee has been learning his medium for four years and has been a member of Yakima Maker Space for three months.
He knew it was going to be a big endeavor because there were no resources for silicate lampworking. Barbee apprenticed all over the western United States, honing his craft before returning home.
He hopes to become a resource in Yakima and will eventually teach classes at Yakima Maker Space.
“You're gonna get burned, you're gonna get cut. You have got to be comfortable with that,” Barbee said.
Working with high temperatures requires safety precautions. Barbee uses a leather apron made by Yakima Maker Space member Ciara Langston, a beginning leather worker.
Langston has been working with leather for two and a half years. She does commissions, catering to customers' needs. She has made wallets, knife sheaths, axe head covers, earrings and other custom works. Her next projects include leather arm cuffs for Barbee and saddle bags and a harness for a dog.
Langston learned leatherworking from a neighbor after she shared her work with him. Most of her tools and equipment have been gifted to her. She uses as many recycled items as she can. Many of her leather goods are created with old clothing items and accessories like belts and purses.
“You know, we didn't always have the money to afford the nice things, and when we did we held on to those things for as many years as we could. So that's where my ingenuity I feel comes from. I try to make the best of everything,” Langston said.
She's the kind of person Yakima Maker Space was created for, Rich said.
“I love coming to work here every day. I love seeing our membership. I love seeing what they do, and I just want to make sure we're here as a resource for our community and provide unique opportunities,” Rich said.
Rich is looking forward to having a booth at the downtown Yakima Farmers Market again. The booth not only helps members sell their wares, it also introduces the public to Yakima Maker Space.
“It will be really nice to get back to our classes being constantly filled and accepting lots of new members,” Rich said.
