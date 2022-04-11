‘Cookie Lady” is a moniker that needs no explanation.
Tammy Keliihananui has been selling homemade treats for 25 years and is known as the Cookie Lady by her faithful customers.
Keliihananui has been baking treats for her family since she was a child. She and her family would take trips to the coast to visit grandparents, and stopping for snacks was not feasible with a car full of 10.
Baking chocolate chip cookies and packing them in gallon ice cream containers kept the family fed while on the road.
“My mom really allowed me the freedom to work with her in the kitchen, and then my grandmother was the same way. She turned me loose and trusted me without hovering or watching what I was doing. I had free rein of the oven, the mixer, all the ingredients,” Keliihananui said.
While working for the Mt. Adams school district, Keliihananui was stuck at home on a snow day. She decided to try her luck in the Yakama Nation Agency lobby selling the baked goods she’d made that morning.
She was well received by Yakama Nation employees and was soon fondly known as the Cookie Lady.
Her occasional lobby sales became bi-monthly, and to keep up with demand Keliihananui began selling baked goods weekly at the agency. She used to sell individual items, but running around with baskets and two children became difficult. Her business is now trays and baskets of treats.
Keliihananui makes a variety of cookies, bars and Rice Krispies Treats. The most popular items are her sugar cookies topped with cream cheese frosting, brightly colored to match the season, holiday or occasion.
The sugar cookies are made by hand and cut into simple cookie cutter shapes like bunnies or footballs. Her cream cheese frosting isn’t meant to be artfully designed; it’s all about the flavor.
“I’m guilty. If it says one teaspoon of vanilla, I’m going two tablespoons,” Keliihananui said.
Keliihananui bakes in her Union Gap kitchen. It’s a small space filled to the brim with stand mixers, cellophane, baskets and ribbons.
Holidays like Easter keep Keliihananui busy packing bundles of sweets. Her Easter baskets are filled with chocolate chip cookies with pastel M&M’s, bunny-shaped sugar cookies, Rice Krispies Treats and brownies topped with chocolate, peanut butter and toasted marshmallows.
“I think that if you’re going to do something, the first person you have to believe in is yourself. And I also believe that you have to love what you do and do what you love. I love being in the kitchen,” Keliihananui said.
The kitchen belongs to Keliihananui when she’s baking up a storm, but her small baked goods business is a family affair. Her husband, Robin Keliihananui, and daughters Lillyanna Keliihananui and Paikea Keliihananui help when she needs it. They carry baskets of goodies to the car, wrap baskets and trays and answer customer questions while Tammy is busy.
Keliihananui enjoys knowing her treats are a part of family and friends’ celebrations. She thinks it’s nice her baskets and trays are used in wedding proposals, anniversaries, birthdays and gender reveals.
Seasonal treats like pumpkin bars are special, but customers can occasionally find them out of season.
“It’s an emotional one for me. If I feel like things are slow or stagnant, you’ll often see my pumpkin bars come up, because it’s just something that people can relate to. It’s warm, the smell, the time of year that it represents. You know, people are thankful,” Keliihananui said.
Customers are thankful for the Cookie Lady. Her treats are enjoyed by people all over the Yakima Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.