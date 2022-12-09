Union Gap’s award-winning #SmallTownTourismChat (#STTC) on Twitter just celebrated its four-year anniversary.
The once-a-month chat centers on six questions per month, focusing on highlights around Union Gap and the Yakima Valley, and features a different co-host each time.
The questions vary. They can be seasonal, such as what is happening in Union Gap around the holidays, or in the case of December, the chat will focus on the arts and engage with theater lovers. It will talk about upcoming shows and musicals, and how tickets can be great holiday presents. The co-host is Mount Baker Theatre in Bellingham.
Over the chat’s four years, the co-hosts and contributors have helped promote Union Gap and positioned it as a national leader in all things small-town. Union Gap Tourism has even had the opportunity to meet several of these contributors in person, and this past October we hosted Lisa Sokolowski from North Carolina, creator of the popular lifestyle blog www.drugstoredivas.net.
Sokolowski made the trip to experience #HauntedOctober and more in Union Gap. She first learned about Union Gap in 2019 when she started participating in the #SmallTownTourismChat, and she became a co-host for the first time that June and is now a three-time co-host.
“I found out about Union Gap because of the #SmallTownTourismChat. It’s such a cool way to learn about places you wouldn’t have known about otherwise. Because of the chat, I really wanted to try the tamales at Los Hernandez Tamales,” Sokolowski said.
“I got to see and experience so many places in Union Gap that I learned about from the chat — plus host the chat live from For Heaven’s Cake. I’ve met other tourism bureaus because of the chat, visited those small towns, attended their events, and introduced them to my readers. The chat is a great way to experience small towns, even just virtually.”
You can read about Union Gap on her website www.drugstoredivas.net.
The #STTC team also just had their first tweetup, an in-person meetup of Twitter users, with Jason Reid of www.jasonlikestotravel.com. Jason is a frequent contributor to the #STTC and lives in Peterborough, England. He was a co-host in spring 2020.
Reid visited Washington at Thanksgiving and Union Gap Tourism was able to meet up with him and well-known social media influencer, foodie and travel writer Stephanie Forrer.
#STTC has created a community of people, towns and regions from around the world that are helping build awareness of Union Gap.
The next #SmallTownTourismChat is at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14. Simply look for the hashtag or search @UnionGapWa on Twitter to get involved.
The 2023 #STTC calendar is being created, and co-hosts so far include a Yakima Valley winery (AntoLin Cellars); three communities (Marysville; Cheyenne, Wyo.; and the Old 96 District from South Carolina); TBEX -- the leading home of travel creators — and four popular travel writers and bloggers.
Eric Patrick is director of tourism for Union Gap. Email him at info@visituniongap.com.
