Father's Day is coming Sunday, June 18, 2023, so the search is on to find a meaningful way to celebrate the outstanding fathers, grandfathers, brothers and uncles in our lives. I shy away from typical gift-giving, so I wanted to share a few places that offer unique gift ideas and experiences.
BUY: Pudgy's
My husband is a tea drinker. I have tried to convert him over the years, but he considers my coffee to be "hot brown water" and not his cup of tea. We were recently introduced to Pudgy's Tea and Spice, which did not disappoint. It has an eclectic feel, with Mary Engelbreit tea sets on one shelf and ceramic mushrooms on another. It's not your grandma's tea shop — unless grandma drives a Harley.
You can order reasonably priced teas by the ounce. I plan to bring my daughters in so they can each pick their favorite teas for Dad (I imagine we will get some unique flavors). Pudgy's also sells cheese, and I already picked up a Honey Sriracha Gouda for my man. Pro tip: If I buy something on the spicier side, it won't get eaten before my husband can get to it.
And don’t be surprised if they send you home with a complimentary bag of catnip — after all, the store is their cat’s namesake.
Visit Pudgy's Tea and Spice at 5110 Tieton Drive, No. 280, online at www.yakimatea.com, or call 509-969-7660.
DO: Yakima Maker Space
I read on a T-shirt once that "Sawdust is man glitter." When my husband and daughters visited Yakima Maker Space, it was covered in surprisingly little sawdust, but projects were definitely in the works. A few half-finished mugs sat on pottery wheels, drawings and plans lingered in the woodshop area and two of the half-dozen 3D printers were working away on an adorable tiny octopus.
Maker Space has been in Yakima for a decade now, providing classes in some of the crafts they support; their website lists current offerings like pendant making, a five-week glassblowing course, and a "sip and spin" pottery class (some are ages 21+). In addition to classes, you can buy one of three memberships: supporting, participating and family memberships.
Participating members have swipe access to the building 24/7, allowing them to use any of the equipment: 3D printers, sewing machines and sergers, paper crafts, pottery, rock tumbling, jewelry, laser engraver, vinyl cutting and a host of woodworking tools.
As much as I love "man-glitter," I love it more when it's not covering my garage. Spend an afternoon exploring the wonders of this imaginative haven on Saturdays when it is open to the public from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Visit Yakima Maker Space at 16 S. First St., online at www.yakimamakerspace.org, or call 509-571-1215.
EAT: SUMO: Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi
We were introduced to SUMO by our daughter Annie. She came home after being treated to lunch by a family friend and said we had to take her back immediately. The only problem was she called it "Omo," and it took driving past the restaurant on Yakima Avenue and having her furiously point it out for us to understand she meant "Sumo." She still calls it Omo, by the way.
A week or so later, Annie missed lunch at school because of a doctor's appointment, so we had lunch at her "Omo." I wasn't that hungry, so we shared a beef teriyaki lunch special, which included rice, salad, sushi and miso soup. We had enough for leftovers even after Annie chowed down on the perfectly prepared beef and rice. The friendly atmosphere and delectable dishes at SUMO are sure to create lasting memories for your kids and their dad.
Her favorite part was the unique Japanese sodas, and she marveled at the robot carrying take-out to the restaurant's front. We watched Miss Kitty in action several times while we ate. Annie definitely has designs to take her Dad there and promises your kids and your Dads will love it.
Visit SUMO: Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi at 111 E. Yakima Ave., online at www.sumoyakima.com, or call 509-426-2000.
Each of these places offers a fun way to celebrate the favorite guy in your life. Consider asking your kids what they want to do and let their excitement guide your choices. Whether it's exploring the wonders of 3D printing, selecting special teas at Pudgy's or enjoying a delicious meal at SUMO, Yakima provides endless opportunities for a memorable Father's Day celebration. Embrace the spirit of adventure and create lasting memories with your loved ones.
Happy Father's Day!
• Kelly Wilbanks has lived in Terrace Heights with her husband and three daughters since 2014. She loves exploring Yakima on a budget with her family in tow, whether that’s a wine-down Wednesday, thrifting thriftily, or going on a local library scavenger hunt. Wilbanks submits Explore columns when the occasion strikes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.