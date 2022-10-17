The U.S. Air Force Band will play in Yakima as part of its fall 2022 tour in Washington, Oregon and Idaho.
The performance will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at East Valley High School, 1900 Beaudry Road, in the main gym.
Although the show is free and open to the public, tickets are required and can be obtained at https://bit.ly/YH-Rusafband.
There are no reserved seats. Tickets should be printed or ticket holders should be prepared to show them from a mobile device.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for ticket holders. Unclaimed seats will be released to non-ticket holders at 6:45 p.m.
“The U.S. Air Force Band honors those who have served, inspires American citizens to heightened patriotism and service and positively impacts the global community on behalf of the U.S. Air Force and the United States of America,” the U.S. Air Force Band’s website says.
