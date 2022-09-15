It's a big weekend for car buffs in the Yakima Valley.
The 30th annual Ponies in the Sun car show is Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
Ponies in the Sun is from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. in Sarg Hubbard Park, 111 S. 18th St. It's open to the public and free to spectators.
Gates open at 8:30 a.m. for car registration and close at 11 a.m. Registration is $25 on day of the show. Visit www.suncountrymustang.com for a full list of car show classes. Contact Dave Mitts at 509-494-3210 or dmmitts@gmail.com for more information.
There will be a pony trail starting at 9:30 a.m. at Sarg Hubbard Park and a cruise-in at 5 p.m. to Major’s Restaurant, 1705 W. Lincoln Ave.
Proceeds from Ponies in the Sun benefits Children's Wishes & Dreams and an automotive scholarship through Yakima Valley College Foundation.
The show is put on by the Sun County Mustang Club, “a non-profit organization dedicated to promote the preservation, enjoyment and usage of 1964 ½ to present Ford Mustangs, Shelbys and Mercury Cougars,” according to their website.
Volksfest 2022 is Saturday-Sunday, with several events.
Saturday begins with a poker run, starting at Moxee Park, S. Rivard Road., and proceeding through the lower Yakima Valley. That's followed by Volkswagen drag racing from noon-4 p.m. at Renegade Raceway, 1395 N. Track Road, Wapato. There’s a $5 entrance fee and it costs $20 to race Sportsman and $30 to race Pro class. There will be a mini-show and shine at Renegade.
The show and shine on Sunday will be at Moxee Park from 9 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. Registration is $15 per vehicle and is from 7-10 a.m. Judging starts at noon and trophies will be awarded at 3 p.m.
There will be a swap meet and vendors in the park, with food and activities for spectators.
For more information, contact Steven Aragon at 509-930-6550 or email applevalleyvw@hotmail.com or call 509-654-8004.
