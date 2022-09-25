It’s the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, and hundreds of Harrison Middle School students, staff and parents gather around a taped-off section of asphalt in the school’s parking lot. Like performers taking to the stage, five riders and their horses clip-clop onto the asphalt to perform a traditional dance that is as much a celebration of Mexican culture as it is fun to watch.
One by one, the steeds and their riders gallantly gallop in circles with no more than two of a horse’s hooves touching the ground at any time. The sound of horseshoes clicking on asphalt lines up with the beat of the music being played in the distance.
Hundreds of arms stick out just past the caution tape, recording the main event of the evening. Children and adults alike stand with their mouths agape and wonderment in their eyes as the dancing horses slowly bring smiles to their faces.
An offshoot of charro riding, a sport similar to the rodeo, training horses to dance, or gallop to a beat has long been a tradition in Mexico. It has followed Mexican immigrants wherever they go. In Yakima, dancing horses have been the stars of parades, fairs and celebrations like the one at Harrison for decades.Samuel Correa has been dancing and training horses for more than 30 years. Growing up, he said he saw the same handful of riders year after year in different parades throughout Yakima County.
As they started getting older, Samuel realized there was no one taking their place. In his early 20s, he decided to buy a horse of his own and do his part to keep the tradition alive.
“Many, many years ago I bought myself a quarter horse. I had seen in parades that only a few riders were coming out, maybe six or seven every year at different parades. I got my own horse and convinced others to train their own horses. Pretty soon there were more of us riders showing up at parades. We just wanted to keep the tradition going,” Correa said.
As the years passed, Correa said, it became common to have small gatherings where riders and their families would convene at a friend’s ranch and partake in horse dancing while their families shared food, conversation, music and more.
For Correa and his friends, dancing horses had become more than just a hobby or a yearly tradition. At the same time, their dedication to keeping the tradition alive paid off.
About a decade into dancing horses, Correa started getting involved in the planning and organizing of parades to feature the horses.
“As the years passed, the people in charge of planning for horses to appear in parades in Sunnyside, I took it upon myself to help in these events and now I’ve been helping for 20 years,” Correa said. “In that time, I’ve been able to see interest and enjoyment in dancing horses grow.”
Although professional horse dancers do exist (think of something similar to Olympic dressage), Correa considers himself more of a hobbyist. Even so, he has a deep knowledge of horse dancing’s history.
Before his time, Correa said, the same horses riders used for dancing would also be used to work the fields or herd livestock. Mustangs, quarter horses and criollos among other hardy breeds would be used to dance.
“These weren’t really horses that were appropriate for dancing. What we look for in a horse now are ewlegance and presence,” Correa said.
In the 1970s, it became common to use Andalusian and Friesian horses, both valued for their regal presence thanks to their stature, satiny coats and long, flowing manes. For many people, Correa said, those horses were too expensive. This led to the breeding of quarter horses with Andalusians and Friesians in order to get good-looking horses for less money.Like any cultural tradition, there is an element of pageantry and artistry to horse dancing.
To ride on such beautiful horses, which sometimes sport intricate braid patterns on their manes and tails, riders and their gear must also be up to snuff. From reins to saddles to spurs (used mainly for decoration) to clothing, everything about a dancing horse and its rider must be a reflection of the beauty of the tradition.
Correa does this by dressing in his traje de charro, an ornate suit similar to those of mariachis, whenever he goes out to horse dance. On top of this, he also equips his horse with a clean and polished saddle.
Horse dancers’ saddles are traditionally made in Mexico in states like Michoacan. They boast intricate patterns made out of silver and gold and other metals. They can sometimes cost upward of $2,000.
“The tradition of having a dancing horse comes from the people who came before us, it comes from our elders. I feel a great amount of pride in taking part in the tradition. Whenever I’m out in public with the horses, I wear my traje de charro, which represents my motherland, my origins,” Correa said.
