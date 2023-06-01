Some of the greatest icons of the 20th and 21st centuries have graced the stage of Carnegie Hall in New York City. Among them are Frank Sinatra, Duke Ellington, Bob Dylan and Beyoncé. On Saturday, Toppenish High School’s chamber choir will join those honored ranks.

They will be joined by choirs from other states. The program is put on through a company that auditions and arranges for choirs to perform at the concert hall.

This is the first time a Toppenish choir will perform there. The trip came together in only a few months.

“Everything that happened, it’s been so fast,” said THS Choir Director Naomi Wickson. “I call this a miracle trip.”

The school and local community came together to ensure that the students had the funds to go. During this trip and beyond, the choir embraces lessons of hard work, supporting one another and believing in what is possible.

NYC bound

Chamber choir is one of three choirs that Wickson leads at the high school. It is made up of about 25 students who are passionate about music and dedicated to growing as singers.

In the fall, the chamber choir went to a competition at Central Washington University and won the Lynn Dupin Award. Wickson received a recording of its performance.

She had heard about a company that arranges for school choirs to perform at Carnegie Hall. But choirs have to audition for these trips. Wickson did not know if her choir would qualify but decided to take a chance and send them the video.

“If I never send it in, then the answer is always going to be ‘no,’” she said.

The choir was accepted, to the delight of her and her students, Wickson said.

She approached the school board about funding for the trip in December 2022. The first proposed budget was about $100,000. But some school board members were hesitant to approve a trip with such a hefty price tag. They asked her if she could find a way to bring that price down.

Wickson and THS Principal Bonnie Smith looked for alternative funding sources. Smith secured a Title One grant. Title One funds go toward low-income schools like THS.

The students also helped by selling chocolates, popcorn and coupons for places like Krispy Kreme and Cinnabon. They approached community groups like the local Rotary Club and asked for donations. And Wickson set up a GoFundMe for the trip.

When Wickson re-approached the board in January, the total cost for the trip was about $68,000 and fundraising and grants covered about $36,000 of that. The board agreed to fund the rest.

While in New York, the students will spend a few hours each day rehearsing their choral pieces. They will perform Gabriel Fauré’s “Requiem” in D minor and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Ave Verum Corpus.”

They will also take in the culture of the city, Wickson said. The group will visit Times Square, see shows on Broadway, visit ground zero of the 9/11 attacks and check out some nearby colleges.

The choir students said they were looking forward to the trip.

“I’m like a little kid kicking my feet on Christmas Day, I’m just that excited,” said THS senior and chamber choir co-president Caleb George.

Lessons beyond music

Participating in chamber choir takes serious commitment. The group has in-class rehearsals each weekday. The students often sing pieces in foreign languages including French, Italian and Latin. They also have to interpret the meaning of the pieces and understand the emotions behind them.

Students said it can be a lot of work.

“A lot of the time I think we’re sort of overwhelmed with the process of rehearsing and preparing for our events,” said THS senior and chamber choir co-president Abby Mariscal. “But at the end of the day it ends up being worth it. Win or lose, we end up having a really good time.”

Some choir students said they've stayed in choir for multiple years because they have fun there. It is a place to make friends and they've been able to visit other schools to perform.

George said he also appreciated the positive environment Wickson created. Whenever he entered the room he felt her energy and passion, which made him feel ready to sing.

Wickson’s office is stocked with snacks for students to enjoy. The walls are lined with letters from past students thanking her for the impact she made in their lives.

She said teaching students lessons like creating a strong work ethic, supporting one another and believing in what’s possible are important to her as an educator.

“We’re meeting state standards and national standards for singing and for music,” she said. “And at the same time, I would love them to know that they are loved … that they are uniquely talented. That’s the truth of who they are, no matter what happens in life.”

Cycles of support

Wickson has been a musician for most of her life. She said that when she was growing up her family moved around a few times because her father was in the Army. But they always encouraged her artistic passions, and that’s why she was able to succeed.

She studied music in college and performed as an opera singer before she became a teacher. Now it’s her turn to give back and lead the next generation of young musicians.

“Now that they have felt the same love and support from our community, from our administrators and from me … I hope that they are empowered to do the same thing in their lives,” Wickson said.

Older choir members said they feel a sense of responsibility as seniors and often step up to help other students. As co-presidents, George and Mariscal sometimes guide other students in vocal warmups or help them understand the music.

George recalled that when he was an underclassman, seniors would help him out. As co-president he followed in their footsteps and is happy to do it.

“It’s fun being able to be that senior to the underclassmen and teach them a lot of things so they can possibly go on and teach other people the same things that we taught them,” he said.